Early morning fire razes dormitory at Kisumu Boys High School

Irene Okere

Fire burns down a section of the school a few days after it was opened

A Saturday morning fire at the Kisumu Boys high school fire razed down a dormitory in an incident whose cause is yet to be established.

According to the sources, the fire started at the dormitories section around 7.45 am and then spread to other buildings, including classrooms and other dormitories nearby.

The dormitories now on fire are around three, while classrooms are numbering seven, it is massive,” said the eyewitness.

Three dormitories, five classes, and the mathematics department were affected by the morning fire.

READ: 2 more Kenyan high schools report fire incidents

The Kisumu County and Kenya Airports Authority firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the fire.

The school principal, Duncan Owiye has confirmed that cause of the raging is yet to be known affirming there is no casualties were reported.

Kisumu Central Sub County Deputy Commissioner Hussein Alason, has assured that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire that burned down a section of the school a few days after it was opened.

“The damage is huge and will be quantified in due course,” he said.

