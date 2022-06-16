RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Don’t burn down schools, talk to us, students told

Cyprian Kimutai

Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki paid a visit to schools in Makueni

Eastern Regional Commissioner (RC) Evans Achoki, speaks to students at Kaumoni Boys School in Makueni County/KNA
Eastern Regional Commissioner (RC) Evans Achoki, speaks to students at Kaumoni Boys School in Makueni County/KNA

High school students have been warned against burning schools and instead resort to confiding in their teachers as well as other administrative staff.

Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki was the one who cautioned the students when he commissioned a Competency Based Classrooms (CBC) unit at AIC Kinyuani Mixed Secondary and Kaumoni Boys schools in Makueni County on Thursday, June 16.

According to Capital News, the commissioner reminded students of how much it costs to rebuild an entire classroom or laboratory in the event of a fire.

“Don’t burn our classrooms even if you have a problem or issues with the school administration because it cost the government a lot of money to construct the classrooms,” said Achoki.

Eastern Regional Commissioner (RC) Evans Achoki, commissioning a Competency Based Classrooms (CBC) at AIC Kinyuani Mixed Secondary in Makueni County/KNA
Eastern Regional Commissioner (RC) Evans Achoki, commissioning a Competency Based Classrooms (CBC) at AIC Kinyuani Mixed Secondary in Makueni County/KNA

The commissioner further pleaded with the boys to think of future generations planning to join their school, stating in the event the school burns down today, many in the future will lack a decent institution to accommodate them.

“Kindly spare our classrooms, our administration together with the school management is ready to listen and solve your problems whenever they arise, “added Achoki.

The commissioner concluded by encouraging the students to avoid engaging in improper behavior which could lead to schoolgirls getting pregnant and being forced to drop out of school.

We don’t want any girl to drop out of school but we expect them to study up to university since the government has built many institutions for them to acquire knowledge,” he concluded.

Cyprian Kimutai

