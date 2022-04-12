RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Mucheru presidential debate picks rejected

Authors:

Amos Robi

The Editors Guild said the move by CS Mucheru interfered with media independence

A file image of the 2013 Presidential Debate
A file image of the 2013 Presidential Debate

The Kenya Editors Guild has opposed the team formed by Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru to take charge of debates involving political hopefuls.

Recommended articles

Led by President Churchill Otieno, the Guild has described the appointment as a way to try and control the media adding that the CS did not have the powers to dictate how the media will cover the elections.

The group appointed by CS Mucheru is led Sammy Muraya with radio journalist Vincent Ateya, news anchor Mark Maasai, and Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Phyllis Wakiaga.

“The Gazette Notice can only be viewed as illegal and undemocratic and is tantamount to interference with the media coverage of the electoral process,” Otieno said.

Otieno said they had written to the CS to reverse the decision and let media stakeholders take charge.

Churchill Otieno photo credits NMG
Churchill Otieno photo credits NMG Churchill Otieno photo credits NMG Pulse Live Kenya

“We have written to the CS seeking that he rescinds this decision in the interest of media freedom and let stakeholders in the co-regulatory framework to apply collegiality, acceptability and cooperation in a process that is a vital component in our democratic process,” Otieno stated.

Otieno added the move by the CS violated the constitution which contravened the independence of the media.

This explicitly violates Article 34(2). The Gazette notice is silent on what law the CS is using to set up the team,” he added

In March, the Media Council of Kenya, in collaboration with the Media Owners Association of Kenya, and Kenya Editors' Guild, announced that the 2022 Presidential and Deputy Presidential Debates were in the works.

Clifford Machoka, Nation Media Group's Director of External Affairs and Marketing, was appointed to serve as Head of the Presidential Debate Secretariat.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chad national in court for defrauding Mungatana Sh76M

Chad national in court for defrauding Mungatana Sh76M

CS Mucheru presidential debate picks rejected

CS Mucheru presidential debate picks rejected

Waiguru slips, addresses DP Ruto as Azimio leader

Waiguru slips, addresses DP Ruto as Azimio leader

EPRA punishes firms behind acute fuel shortage

EPRA punishes firms behind acute fuel shortage

Inmate serving life imprisonment freed after topping KCPE

Inmate serving life imprisonment freed after topping KCPE

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement

Kenya Kwanza parties sign coalition agreement

Mystery as presidential escort officer found dead

Mystery as presidential escort officer found dead

Two Kenyan nurses to contest for Sh28 million in global competition

Two Kenyan nurses to contest for Sh28 million in global competition

Wiper backtracks on Sonko's Mombasa Governor bid

Wiper backtracks on Sonko's Mombasa Governor bid

Trending

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

CS George Magoha announces Form One students to report to school on May 3, 2022.

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022

Raila's quick move after 8 parties threatened to quit Azimio-One Kenya

Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022