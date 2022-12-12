Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

CS Machogu said the results will be clean and will be credible as the ministry of education put in place stringent measures to curb cheat and irregularities.

“Next week we are announcing KCPE examination results and you will not hear any cases of cheating under the leadership of Machogu. The grading of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) is progressing well and I can assure you, the results will not be riddled with any irregularities,” Machogu said.

The announcement by the Cabinet Secretary comes as President William gave a directive to the Teachers Service Commission to begin the recruitment of 30,000 teachers.

During his speech at the 59th Jamhuri Day Celebrations, the head of state said the recruitment was going to begin in 2023.

“I have instructed the teachers' service commission to commence the be hiring of the largest cohort of teachers in independent Kenya, we are going to hire 30,000 teachers by early next year to provide instructions to our school,” the president said.

Further, the president said the junior secondary schools will be located in primary schools to cut the cost parents bear taking their children to faraway schools.

“We have agreed that our junior secondary schools will now be domiciled in our primary schools to ensure that we save parents the huge costs that would go with taking their children to schools far away from their homes,” the president said.