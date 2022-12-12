ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

Amos Robi

The CS has affirmed that no irregularities will be seen in the national examination results

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced that the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results will be announced next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

CS Machogu said the results will be clean and will be credible as the ministry of education put in place stringent measures to curb cheat and irregularities.

“Next week we are announcing KCPE examination results and you will not hear any cases of cheating under the leadership of Machogu. The grading of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) is progressing well and I can assure you, the results will not be riddled with any irregularities,” Machogu said.

The announcement by the Cabinet Secretary comes as President William gave a directive to the Teachers Service Commission to begin the recruitment of 30,000 teachers.

During his speech at the 59th Jamhuri Day Celebrations, the head of state said the recruitment was going to begin in 2023.

President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual report 2021/2022
President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome at the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual report 2021/2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“I have instructed the teachers' service commission to commence the be hiring of the largest cohort of teachers in independent Kenya, we are going to hire 30,000 teachers by early next year to provide instructions to our school,” the president said.

Further, the president said the junior secondary schools will be located in primary schools to cut the cost parents bear taking their children to faraway schools.

“We have agreed that our junior secondary schools will now be domiciled in our primary schools to ensure that we save parents the huge costs that would go with taking their children to schools far away from their homes,” the president said.

This is the second last cohort of learners that will be sitting the KCPE under the 8-4-4 system.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

'Kuna Kuna' hitmaker leads list of artists to entertain at Jamhuri Day celebrations

'Kuna Kuna' hitmaker leads list of artists to entertain at Jamhuri Day celebrations

Uhuru to resign as Azimio chairman to focus on job given to him by Ruto

Uhuru to resign as Azimio chairman to focus on job given to him by Ruto

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

Charlene Ruto comes out to defend 'smokie-kachumbari' hustle

Charlene Ruto comes out to defend 'smokie-kachumbari' hustle

Prince William mourns pilot who perished in Tsavo plane crash

Prince William mourns pilot who perished in Tsavo plane crash

Raila's chief agent names 3 men who made him lose election to Ruto

Raila's chief agent names 3 men who made him lose election to Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo

Kiss 100's parent company announces mass firing

Police visit Rixxos Lounge in Kitengela on December 8, 2022

Video: Rixxos Lounge employees defend boss after police probe altercation with lady staffer

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations

The light aircraft in which David Rudisha was travelling in when it crash-landed on December 10,2022

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash