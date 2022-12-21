ADVERTISEMENT
CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Denis Mwangi

9,443 candidates scored between 400 and 500 marks

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu released the results of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) on December 21.

CS Machogu president over the event held at the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters at Mitihani House, Nairobi after first presenting the results to President William Ruto at State House.

In a depature from previous years, Education CS Machogu did not read the list of top 10 KCPE candidates.

The KCPE exam was undertaken alongside the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for candidates in Grade Six.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

Following a recommendation by the Presidential Working Party on Education, KNEC CEO David Njengere announced that there would be a school specific report or national report.

He explained that learners would get their individual reports through school portals by January 16, 2023.

The Presidential Working Party on Education recommended that junior secondary schools would be domiciled in primary schools.

The 2022 KCPE examination is the second-last of the exams as the Ministry of Education phases out the 8-4-4 curriculum.

Pre-covid school calendar to be reinstated from January 2023.

Over 1.2 million candidates sat for the examination and are expected to join secondary schools.

The examination was undertaken in 28,408 centers around the country.

147 candidates sat their examinations in hospitals.

Best candidates were Otieno Lewis Omondi from St Peters Mumia and Fwaro Makokha Robinson from Christ the King Primary School in Bungoma who scored 431 marks.

39 candidates with special needs scored 400 marks and above, compared with only two in 2021.

Only 724 students scored below 100 marks in the 2022 KCPE exams

9,443 candidates scored between 400 and 500 marks

300,756 candidates scored between 300 and 399 marks

616,593 candidates scored between 200 and 299 marks

296,236 candidates scored between 100 and 99 marks

Denis Mwangi

