Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

This follows the competitive recruitment of vice chancellors which was kickstarted in February.

According to the Universities Act, vice chancellors and their deputies are appointed by university councils in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary following a competitive process conducted by the Public Service Commission.

Here's a rundown of the new leadership:

Alupe University - Prof. Barasa Lwagula Dedan Kimathi University of Technology - Prof. Peter Nganga Muchiri Machakos University - Prof. Joyce Jepkirui Agalo Technical University of Kenya - Prof. Dr. Benedict Mwavu Mutua Tharaka University - Prof. Peter K. Muriungi Pwani University - Prof. James H. P. Kahindi Karatina University - Prof. Linus Muthuri Gitonga Kisii University - Prof. Dr. Nathan Oyori Ogechi South Eastern Kenya University - Prof. Eng. Douglas Shitanda University of Eldoret - Prof. Thomas Kimeli Cheruiyot Jaramogi University of Science and Technology - Prof. Emily Achieng Akuno Tom Mboya University - Prof. Charles O. Omondi University of Kabianga -Prof. Eric Kipyegon Koech

CS Machogu speaks on admission of students with pending scholarship applications

Speaking on August 24, when he appeared before the National Assembly, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu said only 26% of students had applied, translating to 75,272 out of 285, 167.

He said that the Ministry of Education would involve the Ministry of Interior to assist in raising the numbers.

The low number of applications raised concern among the MPs, with the deadline for the applications being only two weeks away.

CS Machogu said that after the application process, the students would be categorised into vulnerable, extremely needy, needy and less needy.

This process is expected to kick off on September 7, yet some schools have asked students to report much earlier.

“The reporting for some universities will be on Monday next week (August 28). You will start the categorisation of students who have qualified for a bursary or scholarship from September 7,” Nyando MP Jared Odoyo said.

CS Machogu said that the ministry has directed the university not to reject students whose applications will not have been processed.