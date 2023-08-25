The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

Denis Mwangi

List of 13 university chancellors appointed by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University
Education Cabinet Secretaries has announced the appointment of 13 new vice chancellors for various public universities in Kenya.

This follows the competitive recruitment of vice chancellors which was kickstarted in February.

According to the Universities Act, vice chancellors and their deputies are appointed by university councils in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary following a competitive process conducted by the Public Service Commission.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Here's a rundown of the new leadership:

  1. Alupe University - Prof. Barasa Lwagula
  2. Dedan Kimathi University of Technology - Prof. Peter Nganga Muchiri
  3. Machakos University - Prof. Joyce Jepkirui Agalo
  4. Technical University of Kenya - Prof. Dr. Benedict Mwavu Mutua
  5. Tharaka University - Prof. Peter K. Muriungi
  6. Pwani University - Prof. James H. P. Kahindi
  7. Karatina University - Prof. Linus Muthuri Gitonga
  8. Kisii University - Prof. Dr. Nathan Oyori Ogechi
  9. South Eastern Kenya University - Prof. Eng. Douglas Shitanda
  10. University of Eldoret - Prof. Thomas Kimeli Cheruiyot
  11. Jaramogi University of Science and Technology - Prof. Emily Achieng Akuno
  12. Tom Mboya University - Prof. Charles O. Omondi
  13. University of Kabianga -Prof. Eric Kipyegon Koech

Speaking on August 24, when he appeared before the National Assembly, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu said only 26% of students had applied, translating to 75,272 out of 285, 167.

He said that the Ministry of Education would involve the Ministry of Interior to assist in raising the numbers.

The low number of applications raised concern among the MPs, with the deadline for the applications being only two weeks away.

CS Machogu said that after the application process, the students would be categorised into vulnerable, extremely needy, needy and less needy.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on June 27, 2023
This process is expected to kick off on September 7, yet some schools have asked students to report much earlier.

The reporting for some universities will be on Monday next week (August 28). You will start the categorisation of students who have qualified for a bursary or scholarship from September 7,” Nyando MP Jared Odoyo said.

CS Machogu said that the ministry has directed the university not to reject students whose applications will not have been processed.

He added that the team was working to resolve any challenges which had resulted in the low number of applications.

