The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

Fabian Simiyu

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has granted an extension for university fund application submissions, pushing the deadline to October 7.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

In a recent development, Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, has extended the application deadline for Higher Education Loans and scholarships by a month.

Recommended articles

The initial deadline of September 7 has now been pushed to October 7.

This decision comes amid concerns about the possibility of many deserving students missing out on university admissions due to delayed scholarship disbursements.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Education CS Ezekiel Machogu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on June 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Inside government's plan to repeal HELB Act

Despite the government's directive to universities not to deny admission to new students due to fee shortages, the timely release of scholarships remains a pressing issue.

Both the Universities Fund (UF) and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) will rely on the information provided by applicants to determine the scholarship amounts allocated under the new funding model.

This extension offers a glimmer of hope for aspiring scholars who require financial assistance to pursue their higher education dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

UF and Helb are joining forces to categorise applicants into four distinctive groups: vulnerable, extremely needy, needy, and less needy.

These classifications will form the basis for allocating scholarships to eligible students.

Through the implementation of a means-testing tool, these organisations will utilise a scientific approach to evaluate the financial requirements of each student.

Consequently, students from more affluent backgrounds will receive a larger share of loans as opposed to scholarships, whereas those facing more significant financial challenges will benefit from a greater portion of scholarships over loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: HELB planning to purchase laptops for university students

For the students in need who are embarking on their university journey, the State will extend scholarships that cover up to 53 percent of their educational expenses, in addition to loans capped at 40 percent.

Consequently, families will only be responsible for contributing a mere seven percent towards the total cost of their child's university education.

This approach seeks to provide fair and equal opportunities for students from diverse financial backgrounds to access higher education while alleviating the financial burden on their families.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

ODM expels Jalang'o & 4 other MPs, survivors given hefty fines of up to Sh1 million

ODM expels Jalang'o & 4 other MPs, survivors given hefty fines of up to Sh1 million

Intrigues behind Raila's unexpected arrival at KICC & change of security protocol

Intrigues behind Raila's unexpected arrival at KICC & change of security protocol

PHOTOS: Ruto hosts banquet for visiting presidents and dignitaries at State House

PHOTOS: Ruto hosts banquet for visiting presidents and dignitaries at State House

Story of Colombian VP 'Nyawira': From house help to vice president

Story of Colombian VP 'Nyawira': From house help to vice president

Ruto addresses presidents in Nandi & tells lenders 'mambo ni matatu'

Ruto addresses presidents in Nandi & tells lenders 'mambo ni matatu'

Bobi Wine says new documentary is reason his rallies aren’t disrupted

Bobi Wine says new documentary is reason his rallies aren’t disrupted

Ministry of Education announces 1,000 vacancies for paid interns [How to apply]

Ministry of Education announces 1,000 vacancies for paid interns [How to apply]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A police officer directing traffic

4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

Governor Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja takes action against rogue Nairobi County truck driver

Billionaire businessman Jaswant Rai

Return of Rai's Sh20K cash, gold watch & phone raises more questions

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video