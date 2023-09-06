CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

The initial deadline of September 7 has now been pushed to October 7.

This decision comes amid concerns about the possibility of many deserving students missing out on university admissions due to delayed scholarship disbursements.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu attends a Cabinet meeting at State House on June 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the government's directive to universities not to deny admission to new students due to fee shortages, the timely release of scholarships remains a pressing issue.

Both the Universities Fund (UF) and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) will rely on the information provided by applicants to determine the scholarship amounts allocated under the new funding model.

This extension offers a glimmer of hope for aspiring scholars who require financial assistance to pursue their higher education dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classification of applicants

UF and Helb are joining forces to categorise applicants into four distinctive groups: vulnerable, extremely needy, needy, and less needy.

These classifications will form the basis for allocating scholarships to eligible students.

Through the implementation of a means-testing tool, these organisations will utilise a scientific approach to evaluate the financial requirements of each student.

Consequently, students from more affluent backgrounds will receive a larger share of loans as opposed to scholarships, whereas those facing more significant financial challenges will benefit from a greater portion of scholarships over loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the students in need who are embarking on their university journey, the State will extend scholarships that cover up to 53 percent of their educational expenses, in addition to loans capped at 40 percent.

Consequently, families will only be responsible for contributing a mere seven percent towards the total cost of their child's university education.