Ministry takes action on 252 candidates found cheating during 2022 KCPE

Pulse Contributor

Exam cheats from 2022 KCPE will still join secondary schools.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at State House Nairobi when he presented the results of the 2022 KCPE exams to President William Ruto on December 21, 2022
The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Ezekiel Machogu, on Wednesday officially released the results of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) national exams.

In his speech from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) headquarters, the CS announced that 252 candidates from 9 examination centers engaged in examination malpractices.

A small margin out of the 1.2 Million candidates who sat for their KCPE examinations in November 2022.

Mr Machogu stated that the involved candidates had been awarded zero on the subjects they were found cheating in.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

He also went ahead to add that despite their transgression, they would still transition into secondary school in the bid to ensure a 100 percent transmission policy.

Nonetheless the affected candidate's overall mark will be computed less the mark awarded to the affected subject. The candidates will receive their examination results and will transition to secondary school. This is in the spirit of the 100 per cent transmission policy," said the CS.

He also thanked the combined efforts of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Interior, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), national administration and the Ministry of Digital Economy for ensuring that the 2022 KCPE examinations were free of examination malpractice.

Candidates can now collect their certificates from their respective schools while results can be accessed by sending a candidate's index number and the initials "KCPE" to 20076.

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

