Magoha announces Top 10 KCPE Candidates

Denis Mwangi

428 was the highest mark recorded in the 2021 KCPE

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha

Education CS George Magoha has released the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education results on Monday, March 28.

Female candidates performed better in languages but male candidates recorded better performance in STEM subjects.

CS George Magoha says those with at least 400 marks are 11,857.

Two special needs pupils score over 400 marks; 337 students are in the 300 to 399 bracket.

Best special needs student is Bethany Migosi of Thorngrove Academy, with 417 marks.

  1. Magata Rose Mckenzie - Gilgil Hills Academy - 428 marks
  2. Momanyi Ashley Kerubo - Makini School - 427 marks
  3. Kwoma Charity Buyanzi -Holy Family Misikhu Girls Primary School- 426 marks
  4. Mbugua Sharon Wairimu - Emmanuel Academy - 426 marks
  5. Muteti Shantel Ndinda - Kitengela International School - 426 marks
  6. Stanley Otieno Omondi - Rofin Field Junior School - 426 marks
  7. Wekesa Naomi - Whitestar Academy - 426 marks
  8. Kimani Ethan Karuga - Stepping Stones Preparatory - 426 marks
  9. Njeru Joel Junior - Nyagwa Primary - 425 marks
  10. Muriuki Victor - PCEA Mwimbi Boarding Primary school- 425 marks
Prof. Magoha said that the results would be accessible on the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) website, SMS platforms, county education offices, and the respective schools.

This year, around 1.2 million applicants students took the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

The council recorded 1,225,507 candidates in 28,316 KCPE test centres this year, compared to 1,191,752 candidates in 28,467 centres in 2020.

To check the results via SMS, parents, students, or other interested individuals are required to send the candidate’s index number followed by the initials KCPE to 20076.

To access their results, candidates will be required to send an SMS message to 20076 with the candidate's index number followed by KCPE (in capital letters).

Also, there should be no spacing after the index number's last number and the initials KCPE.

The SMS platform is available for all mobile networks and will be charged at Sh25 per request for results.

Due to the urgency and high demand for the results, sometimes the platform has delays and patience is required.

The advantage of getting the results through the KNEC portal is that one is able to print the online results.

However, the results are only provisional because the Ministry of Education requires candidates to pick the results from their respective examination centres.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

