CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

Intially, CS Magoha had said that basic education schools would resume on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

"On 1st August 2022, I ordered the early closure of all Basic Education Institutions to allow for adequate preparation and conduct of the General Elections. We indicated that reopening would be on the 11th of August 2022.

"We have however been informed that the process of tallying of ballots may still be ongoing on the aforementioned date. Therefore, following further consultations, Ihereby convey the Government's decision that Basic Education Institutions will reopen from Monday, 15th August, 2022," read Magoha's latest update.

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

This latest announcement signals that the vote-counting in many parts of the country might extend beyond the anticipated date.

"Schools and parents are advised to ensure that learners from all basic education institutions proceed on their final half term effective Tuesday, August 2, and resume Thursday, August 11, 2022," Magoha said last week.