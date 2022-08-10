RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

Denis Mwangi

Schools had been closed to allow the IEBC to conduct the General Elections

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha

Education CS George Magoha has announced that schools will re-open on Monday, August 15, 2022 after they were ordered to close on August 2.

Intially, CS Magoha had said that basic education schools would resume on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

"On 1st August 2022, I ordered the early closure of all Basic Education Institutions to allow for adequate preparation and conduct of the General Elections. We indicated that reopening would be on the 11th of August 2022.

"We have however been informed that the process of tallying of ballots may still be ongoing on the aforementioned date. Therefore, following further consultations, Ihereby convey the Government's decision that Basic Education Institutions will reopen from Monday, 15th August, 2022," read Magoha's latest update.

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha
Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

This latest announcement signals that the vote-counting in many parts of the country might extend beyond the anticipated date.

"Schools and parents are advised to ensure that learners from all basic education institutions proceed on their final half term effective Tuesday, August 2, and resume Thursday, August 11, 2022," Magoha said last week.

A gazette notice by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission noted that over 250 schools and 17 institutions of higher education will be used as tallying centres

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

