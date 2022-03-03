Atheists should go to hell - CS Magoha

The Society had on Wednesday, March 2, stated that it had received several complaints from students in Kenyan schools who had been forced to attend church services on Sundays.

“Most Kenyans have gone through a public education system where organized, mandatory observance of religious practice was a must.

This culture is still rampant in many primary and secondary schools. It is time to rethink the question of mandatory prayer and religious observance in our public school system,” read the letter in part.

To this, Professor Magoha strongly dismissed the request saying "atheists should go straight to hell as prayers are highly encouraged." The Professor went on to reiterate that prayer days in school will not be stopped.

"The kind of praying that we have stopped, is the kind of praying that come from outside since they come with other things that spoil and confuse our children."

The atheists had argued that schools are meant for all children regardless of their religious beliefs and it is the duty of churches and mosques to instill beliefs, not schools.

“Public education should provide students with critical reasoning and decision-making tools so they can make informed choices. The goal of education is to foster a sense of natural curiosity and a love for learning, not to memorize facts and recite dogma."

Prayer days are common in most schools especially when candidates are about to sit for national examinations. On such days, the school administration extends an invitation to parents and guardians to join students in prayer to ensure a smooth examination period.