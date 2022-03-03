RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Atheists should go to hell - CS Magoha

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Prof Magoha was responding to Atheists in Kenya Society

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has responded to a request from the Atheists in Kenya Society to ban prayer days in school saying that children should always be encouraged to pray.

The Society had on Wednesday, March 2, stated that it had received several complaints from students in Kenyan schools who had been forced to attend church services on Sundays.

“Most Kenyans have gone through a public education system where organized, mandatory observance of religious practice was a must.

This culture is still rampant in many primary and secondary schools. It is time to rethink the question of mandatory prayer and religious observance in our public school system,” read the letter in part.

Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter)
Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter) Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

To this, Professor Magoha strongly dismissed the request saying "atheists should go straight to hell as prayers are highly encouraged." The Professor went on to reiterate that prayer days in school will not be stopped.

"The kind of praying that we have stopped, is the kind of praying that come from outside since they come with other things that spoil and confuse our children."

The atheists had argued that schools are meant for all children regardless of their religious beliefs and it is the duty of churches and mosques to instill beliefs, not schools.

“Public education should provide students with critical reasoning and decision-making tools so they can make informed choices. The goal of education is to foster a sense of natural curiosity and a love for learning, not to memorize facts and recite dogma."

Students from an unnamed school take part in prayer's day
Students from an unnamed school take part in prayer's day Pulse Live Kenya

Prayer days are common in most schools especially when candidates are about to sit for national examinations. On such days, the school administration extends an invitation to parents and guardians to join students in prayer to ensure a smooth examination period.

This year, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will be done between March 7 and 10 while Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will take place from March 11 to April 1.

Cyprian Kimutai

