KCPE results set to be released next week - CS Magoha

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

KNEC has utilised an electronic system to hasten the marking process

Pupils from Nairobi primary school sit for their exams at the start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi on October 29, 2019. -(Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has revealed that students who sat for the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams should expect their results any time from Wednesday, March 23.

Speaking after commissioning a new CBC classroom at the Kayole South Secondary School, Professor Magoha said marking most of the answer sheets from the exams which were concluded last week, was near completion.

"So we are still working with some time next week, anytime between Wednesday and Saturday depending on the President's availability, we should be able to tell our children how they have performed," he stated.

EDUCATION Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha on Thursday, March 17 commissioned a new CBC classroom at Kayole South Secondary school Pulse Live Kenya

According to Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), the three-day exam period saw 1,225,693 candidates sit for the examinations, a 2.86 percent increase from last year's KCPE candidate population registered for the national test.

This will be the second year KCPE results are released within two weeks after it was administered.

Prof. Magoha said results are being put out early in order to enable parents to start planning on how they will send their children to Form One next term.

Pupils from Nairobi primary school sit for their exams at the start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi on October 29, 2019. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

This year, the marking of multiple-choice questions was made easier by the acquisition of the modern Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) system which electronically scores the papers.

The OMR is the process of capturing marked data from candidates’ answer sheets using specialised scanning. The machines work with a dedicated scanning device that shines a beam of light on the paper.

The contrasting reflection at predetermined positions on a page is then used to detect marked areas as they reflect less light than the blank areas of the paper.

With the new machines, scripts are marked in batches of 100 and 200 sheets, unlike the previous technology, which took many hours.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

