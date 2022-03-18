KCPE results set to be released next week - CS Magoha

Speaking after commissioning a new CBC classroom at the Kayole South Secondary School, Professor Magoha said marking most of the answer sheets from the exams which were concluded last week, was near completion.

"So we are still working with some time next week, anytime between Wednesday and Saturday depending on the President's availability, we should be able to tell our children how they have performed," he stated.

According to Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), the three-day exam period saw 1,225,693 candidates sit for the examinations, a 2.86 percent increase from last year's KCPE candidate population registered for the national test.

This will be the second year KCPE results are released within two weeks after it was administered.

Prof. Magoha said results are being put out early in order to enable parents to start planning on how they will send their children to Form One next term.

Why grading March 2022 KCPE exam has taken a short time

This year, the marking of multiple-choice questions was made easier by the acquisition of the modern Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) system which electronically scores the papers.

The OMR is the process of capturing marked data from candidates’ answer sheets using specialised scanning. The machines work with a dedicated scanning device that shines a beam of light on the paper.

The contrasting reflection at predetermined positions on a page is then used to detect marked areas as they reflect less light than the blank areas of the paper.