CS Magoha gives schools directives ahead of elections

Speaking from Rev. Gitau Secondary School on Sunday, July 31, CS Magoha said schools are to close from August 6 to August 15 to pave way for the elections which are one week away. The CS also urged school heads who had not allowed learners back to school due to fees balances to allow them back as there was limited time to cover the syllabus.

“The principals who still have some children at home should allow them back to school because we have very limited time, if you want to engage the parents, engage them when children are still at home.

Should there be a repeat election during my tenure which I hope will not then we will sit with stake holders and see whether it will be fair to examine the children if they would have lost a considerable amount of time,” Magoha said.

The closure of schools will enable the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to prepare the schools for election as some of them are used as polling stations.

Magoha also urged politicians to keep their last stretch of campaigns off schools to enable leaners smoothly cover the syllabus.

The CS recently cautioned school managements against discriminating learners over religious attires such as hijabs, turban and veils after it emerged some school administrations were sending off students.

“Nobody should be removed from school because of wearing a headgear whether it is a Muslim hijab, a Christian sister’s attire or an Akorino turban," Magoha stated

