Nobody is perfect - Magoha apologises for offensive utterances

The CS has on multiple occasions been referred to as abrasive and arrogant by not only teachers but also members of the public.

However, the surgeon-cum-academic administrator has turned a new leaf. “There is no one who is perfect and I believe that for me to serve here it was by the grace of God," he said.

CS Magoha while addressing the press after inspecting and commissioning phase two CBC classroom at Ofaga Jericho Secondary School in Makadara, Nairobi County, explained he had to be firm during his tenure.

"It has not been easy to be the CS for education and in order to move things forward, I have been very firm and sometimes extremely firm in between the firmness one can say I started jokes," explained the CS.

Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Magoha was under fire after a video surfaced online of him making distasteful comments about a female Muslim journalist. In the video, the CS can be heard asking an unseen journalist whether she represents infamous terror group, Al Shabaab.

The CS apologised for such utterances, saying, "I want to say that if any of those jokes went the wrong direction, that was not the intention. I want to formally apologise to the public."

Will school's be closed during a re-run of elections?

Magoha retracted his apology on the same day he expressed confidence that the school calendar will not suffer any more disruptions even if the Supreme Court orders for a repeat of the 2022 presidential election.

The ministry would prefer to retain pupils in school than send them home because voting is a day's activity, according to Magoha, who noted that despite schools serving as polling places.

Even though schools are being used as polling places, Magoha remarked that the ministry would prefer to retain pupils in school than send them home because voting is a one-day event.