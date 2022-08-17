RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nobody is perfect - Magoha apologises for offensive utterances

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

CS Magoha has previously been described as arrogant

Education CS Professor George Magoha
Education CS Professor George Magoha

Professor George Magoha is approaching the end of his tenure as Cabinet Secretary for Education and it appears he is on a mission to reconcile with the public.

The CS has on multiple occasions been referred to as abrasive and arrogant by not only teachers but also members of the public.

However, the surgeon-cum-academic administrator has turned a new leaf. “There is no one who is perfect and I believe that for me to serve here it was by the grace of God," he said.

CS Magoha while addressing the press after inspecting and commissioning phase two CBC classroom at Ofaga Jericho Secondary School in Makadara, Nairobi County, explained he had to be firm during his tenure.

"It has not been easy to be the CS for education and in order to move things forward, I have been very firm and sometimes extremely firm in between the firmness one can say I started jokes," explained the CS.

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha on Agust 17 commissioned phase two CBC classroom at Ofaga Jericho Secondary School in Makadara, Nairobi County.
Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha on Agust 17 commissioned phase two CBC classroom at Ofaga Jericho Secondary School in Makadara, Nairobi County. Pulse Live Kenya

Recently, Magoha was under fire after a video surfaced online of him making distasteful comments about a female Muslim journalist. In the video, the CS can be heard asking an unseen journalist whether she represents infamous terror group, Al Shabaab.

The CS apologised for such utterances, saying, "I want to say that if any of those jokes went the wrong direction, that was not the intention. I want to formally apologise to the public."

READ: Why Muslim leaders are calling for Magoha to be sacked

Magoha retracted his apology on the same day he expressed confidence that the school calendar will not suffer any more disruptions even if the Supreme Court orders for a repeat of the 2022 presidential election.

The ministry would prefer to retain pupils in school than send them home because voting is a day's activity, according to Magoha, who noted that despite schools serving as polling places.

Even though schools are being used as polling places, Magoha remarked that the ministry would prefer to retain pupils in school than send them home because voting is a one-day event.

"They (students) can be asked to play games and stay in their hostels," he said, reaffirming that schools would open on Thursday, August 18 after closing on August 2.

READ: What happens if Supreme Court orders repeat presidential election

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President-elect Ruto unveils raft of changes he will introduce in government

President-elect Ruto unveils raft of changes he will introduce in government

Nobody is perfect - Magoha apologises for offensive utterances

Nobody is perfect - Magoha apologises for offensive utterances

CS Magoha: What happens if Supreme Court orders repeat presidential election

CS Magoha: What happens if Supreme Court orders repeat presidential election

Judge throws out CJ Koome's new rules on hearing of presidential results petition

Judge throws out CJ Koome's new rules on hearing of presidential results petition

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

Ruto expected to respond to Raila's rejection of the presidential election results

Ruto expected to respond to Raila's rejection of the presidential election results

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet

New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly. President Kenyatta's speech comes against the backdrop of rising corruption and insecurity in the country. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Live Blog: List of MPs elected to Parliament