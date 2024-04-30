Education PS issues directive on students who already reported to school amid floods

Originally scheduled for April 29, the reopening date was pushed back to May 6 to allow for necessary preparations and ensure the safety of students and school infrastructure.

However, due to the late announcement made on the eve of school reopening, some students were left stranded in schools and towns.

Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang' emphasised the responsibility of schools in safeguarding the well-being of learners who had already reported to school before the change in term dates was announced.

In a directive issued to County Directors of Education (CDEs), Dr. Kipsang' instructed schools to retain these learners within the school premises, preventing them from traveling back home under adverse weather conditions.

Dr. Kipsang' stated, "Such learners should be retained within the school premises and not exposed to the dangers of traveling back home under the current adverse weather conditions."

The decision to postpone the reopening came after a thorough audit revealed the significant impact of the heavy rains on many schools, including damage to infrastructure and disruption of transportation systems.

Dr. Kipsang' highlighted the necessity of the postponement, citing the safety concerns posed by the current weather conditions.

He stated, "The destructive consequences of these rains in some of the affected schools are of significant magnitude. Further, the transport systems have also been significantly affected and might not be safe for students to travel."

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education has pledged to collaborate with relevant agencies and stakeholders to implement measures aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of the rains.

Regular updates on developments concerning the education sector will be provided to ensure transparency and effective communication.

Schools have been instructed to take proactive measures during the postponement period, including securing food supplies, ensuring proper storage, and implementing sufficient security measures to protect school property.

County Directors of Education have been tasked with relaying updates to parents and guardians, while schools are required to provide daily updates on their preparedness for reopening and actions taken to mitigate flooding.