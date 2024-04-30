The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Education PS issues directive on students who already reported to school amid floods

Denis Mwangi

Education PS Belio Kipsang' addresses students who had already reported to schools before the postponement of school reopening

Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang' in Parliament
Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang' in Parliament

In response to the ongoing heavy rains affecting various parts of the country, the Ministry of Education on Monday announced the postponement of the reopening of schools.

Recommended articles

Originally scheduled for April 29, the reopening date was pushed back to May 6 to allow for necessary preparations and ensure the safety of students and school infrastructure.

However, due to the late announcement made on the eve of school reopening, some students were left stranded in schools and towns.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and PS Belio Kipsang held a virtual meeting with Regional Coordinators of education, County Directors of Education and Subcounty Directors of Education on February 13, 2023
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and PS Belio Kipsang held a virtual meeting with Regional Coordinators of education, County Directors of Education and Subcounty Directors of Education on February 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang' emphasised the responsibility of schools in safeguarding the well-being of learners who had already reported to school before the change in term dates was announced.

In a directive issued to County Directors of Education (CDEs), Dr. Kipsang' instructed schools to retain these learners within the school premises, preventing them from traveling back home under adverse weather conditions.

Dr. Kipsang' stated, "Such learners should be retained within the school premises and not exposed to the dangers of traveling back home under the current adverse weather conditions."

The decision to postpone the reopening came after a thorough audit revealed the significant impact of the heavy rains on many schools, including damage to infrastructure and disruption of transportation systems.

READ: Why TSC blocks some teachers from secondary school roles despite having degrees

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Kipsang' highlighted the necessity of the postponement, citing the safety concerns posed by the current weather conditions.

He stated, "The destructive consequences of these rains in some of the affected schools are of significant magnitude. Further, the transport systems have also been significantly affected and might not be safe for students to travel."

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education has pledged to collaborate with relevant agencies and stakeholders to implement measures aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of the rains.

Kenya Red Cross Rescue Team in action
Kenya Red Cross Rescue Team in action Pulse Live Kenya

Regular updates on developments concerning the education sector will be provided to ensure transparency and effective communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schools have been instructed to take proactive measures during the postponement period, including securing food supplies, ensuring proper storage, and implementing sufficient security measures to protect school property.

County Directors of Education have been tasked with relaying updates to parents and guardians, while schools are required to provide daily updates on their preparedness for reopening and actions taken to mitigate flooding.

The postponement of the school reopening was announced by Education Secretary Ezekiel Machogu following the government's receipt of data concerning the state of schools nationwide amidst heavy rains and floods.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu's witty response amid calls on Murkomen to take action on her

A collage image of President William Ruto & a Toyota CHR Hybrid

Ruto buys sporty crossover SUV after snubbing Mercedes Benz G Wagon & Lexus lx570

CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past function

CS Machogu speaks as severe flooding puts school reopening in jeopardy

A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river