Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

President William Ruto has been under pressure to reconstitute his Cabinet following country-wide anti-government protests that were initially triggered by the Finance Bill 2024.
In President Ruto's Cabinet; 17 are UoN alumni, 8 are lawyers & 2 have paramilitary training
During a Q&A session with Kenya's youth on Friday, July 5, President Ruto confirmed that he will be making changes in his team.
However, he said that as the president he has a tough balancing act to perform, which could make it difficult to constitute a fresh Cabinet.
In this listicle, the news desk highlights the academic qualifications of members of President Ruto's Cabinet.
Out of Ruto's 22 appointees;
- 1 has paramilitary training
- 8 have legal backgrounds.
- 15 are alumni of the University of Nairobi
- 13 hold masters degrees.
- 9 have obtained international education
Education Qualifications of President Ruto's current Cabinet
William Ruto (President)
- Kamagut Primary School
- Kerotet Primary School
- Wareng Secondary School
- Kapsabet High School
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Science degree in Botany and Zoology)
- University of Nairobi (Master of Science degree in Plant Ecology)
- University of Nairobi (PhD in Plant Ecology)
Rigathi Gachagua (Deputy President)
- Kabiruini Primary School
- Kianyaga High School
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Literature)
- National Police College (Paramilitary Training)
- Kenya School of Government (Advanced Public Administration Course)
Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to Cabinet)
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
- Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
- University of Cape Town (Master's Degree in Commercial Law)
Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs)
- Nairobi Primary School
- Jamhuri High School
- Nairobi School for his A levels
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor's Degree in Land Economics)
Rebecca Miano (Trade & Investments)
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
- Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
- Strathmore Business School & Navara University (Advanced Management Program)
- University of Salford (Masters in Law in International Commercial Law) - Onoing
Justin Muturi (Attorney General)
- Kanyuombora Primary School.
- Kangaru High School
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws degree)
- Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
Aden Duale (Defence)
- Boys Town Primary School
- Garissa Secondary School
- Moi Forces Academy
- Moi University (Bachelor of Education)
- Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Executive Master of Business Administration)
Alfred Mutua (Tourism & Wildlife)
- Dagoretti High School
- Whitworth University (Bachelor of Arts, Journalism)
- Eastern Washington University (Master's of Science in Communication)
- University of Western Sydney (PhD in Communication and Media)
Alice Wahome (Lands)
- Karumu Primary School
- Siakago Girls Secondary
- Ngandu Girls High School
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
- Kenya School of Law (Diploma in Law)
Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration)
- Lenana School
- Moi University (Bachelor of Laws)
- University of Pretoria (Masters of Laws)
- University of Pretoria (PhD in Laws )
Njuguna Ndungu (Treasury)
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Arts in Economics)
- University of Nairobi (Master of Arts in Economics)
- University of Gothenburg Sweden (PhD in Economics)
Aisha Jumwa (Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage)
- Takaungu Primary School
- Ganze Secondary School
- Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Certificate in County Governance)
- International Leadership University (Bachelors in Leadership and Management)
- Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Executive Master's Degree in Leadership and Management)
Davis Chirchir (Energy & Petroleum)
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Science)
- KPTC Central Training School (Post Graduate Diploma in Telegraphic Engineering)
- University of London (Masters of Business Administration)
Moses Kuria (Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management)
- Githuya Primary School
- Ituru Secondary School
- Thika High School
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Business Administration)
Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works)
- University of Nairobi (Bacheloe of Laws)
- Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
- University of Pretoria (Masters of Laws in Trade and Investment Law)
- University Washington College of Law (Master of Laws in International Legal Studies)
Soipan Tuya (Environment & Forestry)
- Ole Ntutu Arid Zone Primary School
- Kenya High School
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
- Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
- University of Washington (Masters of Laws in Sustainable International Development)
Peninah Malonza (EAC, ASALs & Regional Development)
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology)
- University of Nairobi (Masters Degree in Project Planning and Management)
- University of Nairobi (Master's Degree in Public Health)
Zacharia Mwangi (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation)
- Bondeni Primary School
- Nakuru Day Secondary School
- Nyandarua High School
- Moi University (Bachelor of Science in Information Science)
- Mount Kenya University (Master of Arts in Public Administration and Management)
Susan Nakhumicha (Health)
- Kenya Medical Training College (Pharmaceutical Specialist)
- Kenya Institute of Supplies and Management (Diploma in Healthcare Management)
- Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Bachelor of Science degree in Purchasing and Supplies Management)
- Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture & Technology (Master of Science Degree in Procurement and Logistics)
Mithika Linturi (Agricultute & Livestock Development)
- Amwamba Primary School
- Igembe Boys Secondary School
- Kenya Institute of Marketing (Diploma in Marketing)
- Meru Technical College (CPA)
- During vetting he was unable to produce degree from Marathwada University in India. He told MPs that there exists a court order barring and restraining the nominee from accessing his residence.
Eliud Owalo (ICT and the Digital Economy)
- Kenyatta University (Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business Studies)
- University of Nairobi (MBA in Human Resource Management)
- MBA in Human Resource Management (PhD in Strategic Management) - on going
Ezekiel Machogu (Education)
- Nduru Boys
- Agoro Sare
- National Police College, Embakasi (Paramilitary Training)
- Kenya Institute of Administration (Senior Management Course)
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (Government) and Sociology)
Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy)
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
- Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
- The American University (Master of law in International Legal Studies)
Simon Chelgui (Co-operatives & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises)
- Pombo Primary School
- Moi High School, Kabarak
- University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Commerce Management Science)
- University of Nairobi (holds Master's Degree in Finance, Investment & Strategic Management)
Salim Mvuyra (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs)
- Mavirivirini Primary School
- Mpeketoni Secondary School
- Egerton University (Bachelors in Agribusiness Management)
- University of Sussex (Masters of Arts in Participation, Power and Social Change)
Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection)
- Kipsigis Girls' High
- Kagumo Teacher's College (Diploma in Education)
- Moi University (Bachelor of Arts Education)