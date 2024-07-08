The sports category has moved to a new website.


Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

Denis Mwangi

In President Ruto's Cabinet; 17 are UoN alumni, 8 are lawyers & 2 have paramilitary training

President William Ruto's Cabinet
President William Ruto's Cabinet

President William Ruto has been under pressure to reconstitute his Cabinet following country-wide anti-government protests that were initially triggered by the Finance Bill 2024.

During a Q&A session with Kenya's youth on Friday, July 5, President Ruto confirmed that he will be making changes in his team.

However, he said that as the president he has a tough balancing act to perform, which could make it difficult to constitute a fresh Cabinet.

In this listicle, the news desk highlights the academic qualifications of members of President Ruto's Cabinet.

Out of Ruto's 22 appointees;

  • 1 has paramilitary training
  • 8 have legal backgrounds.
  • 15 are alumni of the University of Nairobi
  • 13 hold masters degrees.
  • 9 have obtained international education
William Ruto (President)
William Ruto (President) William Ruto (President) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Kamagut Primary School
  2. Kerotet Primary School
  3. Wareng Secondary School
  4. Kapsabet High School
  5. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Science degree in Botany and Zoology)
  6. University of Nairobi (Master of Science degree in Plant Ecology)
  7. University of Nairobi (PhD in Plant Ecology)
Rigathi Gachagua (Deputy President)
Rigathi Gachagua (Deputy President) Rigathi Gachagua (Deputy President) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Kabiruini Primary School
  2. Kianyaga High School
  3. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Literature)
  4. National Police College (Paramilitary Training)
  5. Kenya School of Government (Advanced Public Administration Course)
Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to Cabinet)
Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to Cabinet) Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to Cabinet) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
  2. Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
  3. University of Cape Town (Master's Degree in Commercial Law)
Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs)
Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Nairobi Primary School
  2. Jamhuri High School
  3. Nairobi School for his A levels
  4. University of Nairobi (Bachelor's Degree in Land Economics)
Rebecca Miano (Trade & Investments)
Rebecca Miano (Trade & Investments) Rebecca Miano (Trade & Investments) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
  2. Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
  3. Strathmore Business School & Navara University (Advanced Management Program)
  4. University of Salford (Masters in Law in International Commercial Law) - Onoing
Justin Muturi (Attorney General)
Justin Muturi (Attorney General) Justin Muturi (Attorney General) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Kanyuombora Primary School.
  2. Kangaru High School
  3. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws degree)
  4. Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
Aden Duale (Defence)
Aden Duale (Defence) Aden Duale (Defence) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Boys Town Primary School
  2. Garissa Secondary School
  3. Moi Forces Academy
  4. Moi University (Bachelor of Education)
  5. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Executive Master of Business Administration)
Alfred Mutua (Tourism & Wildlife)
Alfred Mutua (Tourism & Wildlife) Alfred Mutua (Tourism & Wildlife) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Dagoretti High School
  2. Whitworth University (Bachelor of Arts, Journalism)
  3. Eastern Washington University (Master's of Science in Communication)
  4. University of Western Sydney (PhD in Communication and Media)
Alice Wahome (Lands)
Alice Wahome (Lands) Alice Wahome (Lands) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Karumu Primary School
  2. Siakago Girls Secondary
  3. Ngandu Girls High School
  4. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
  5. Kenya School of Law (Diploma in Law)
Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration)
Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Lenana School
  2. Moi University (Bachelor of Laws)
  3. University of Pretoria (Masters of Laws)
  4. University of Pretoria (PhD in Laws )
Njuguna Ndungu (Treasury)
Njuguna Ndungu (Treasury) Njuguna Ndungu (Treasury) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Arts in Economics)
  2. University of Nairobi (Master of Arts in Economics)
  3. University of Gothenburg Sweden (PhD in Economics)
Aisha Jumwa (Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage)
Aisha Jumwa (Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage) Aisha Jumwa (Gender, Culture, The Arts and Heritage) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Takaungu Primary School
  2. Ganze Secondary School
  3. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Certificate in County Governance)
  4. International Leadership University (Bachelors in Leadership and Management)
  5. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Executive Master's Degree in Leadership and Management)
Davis Chirchir (Energy & Petroleum)
Davis Chirchir (Energy & Petroleum) Davis Chirchir (Energy & Petroleum) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Science)
  2. KPTC Central Training School (Post Graduate Diploma in Telegraphic Engineering)
  3. University of London (Masters of Business Administration)
Moses Kuria (Public Service Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management)
Moses Kuria (Public Service Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management) Moses Kuria (Public Service Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Githuya Primary School
  2. Ituru Secondary School
  3. Thika High School
  4. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Business Administration)
Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works)
Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works) Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads Transport and Public Works) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. University of Nairobi (Bacheloe of Laws)
  2. Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
  3. University of Pretoria (Masters of Laws in Trade and Investment Law)
  4. University Washington College of Law (Master of Laws in International Legal Studies)
Soipan Tuya (Environment & Forestry)
Soipan Tuya (Environment & Forestry) Soipan Tuya (Environment & Forestry) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Ole Ntutu Arid Zone Primary School
  2. Kenya High School
  3. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
  4. Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
  5. University of Washington (Masters of Laws in Sustainable International Development)
Peninah Malonza (EAC, ASALs & Regional Development)
Peninah Malonza (EAC, ASALs & Regional Development) Peninah Malonza (EAC, ASALs & Regional Development) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology)
  2. University of Nairobi (Masters Degree in Project Planning and Management)
  3. University of Nairobi (Master's Degree in Public Health)
Zacharia Mwangi (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation)
Zacharia Mwangi (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) Zacharia Mwangi (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Bondeni Primary School
  2. Nakuru Day Secondary School
  3. Nyandarua High School
  4. Moi University (Bachelor of Science in Information Science)
  5. Mount Kenya University (Master of Arts in Public Administration and Management)
Susan Nakhumicha (Health)
Susan Nakhumicha (Health) Susan Nakhumicha (Health) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Kenya Medical Training College (Pharmaceutical Specialist)
  2. Kenya Institute of Supplies and Management (Diploma in Healthcare Management)
  3. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Bachelor of Science degree in Purchasing and Supplies Management)
  4. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture & Technology (Master of Science Degree in Procurement and Logistics)
Mithika Linturi (Agricultute & Livestock Development)
Mithika Linturi (Agricultute & Livestock Development) Mithika Linturi (Agricultute & Livestock Development) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Amwamba Primary School
  2. Igembe Boys Secondary School
  3. Kenya Institute of Marketing (Diploma in Marketing)
  4. Meru Technical College (CPA)
  5. During vetting he was unable to produce degree from Marathwada University in India. He told MPs that there exists a court order barring and restraining the nominee from accessing his residence.
Eliud Owalo (ICT and the Digital Economy)
Eliud Owalo (ICT and the Digital Economy) Eliud Owalo (ICT and the Digital Economy) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Kenyatta University (Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business Studies)
  2. University of Nairobi (MBA in Human Resource Management)
  3. MBA in Human Resource Management (PhD in Strategic Management) - on going
Ezekiel Machogu (Education)
Ezekiel Machogu (Education) Ezekiel Machogu (Education) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Nduru Boys
  2. Agoro Sare
  3. National Police College, Embakasi (Paramilitary Training)
  4. Kenya Institute of Administration (Senior Management Course)
  5. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (Government) and Sociology)
Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy)
Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy) Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Laws)
  2. Kenya School of Law (Postgraduate Diploma in Law)
  3. The American University (Master of law in International Legal Studies)
Simon Chelgui (Co-operatives & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises)
Simon Chelgui (Co-operatives & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Simon Chelgui (Co-operatives & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Pombo Primary School
  2. Moi High School, Kabarak
  3. University of Nairobi (Bachelor of Commerce Management Science)
  4. University of Nairobi (holds Master's Degree in Finance, Investment & Strategic Management)
Salim Mvuyra (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs)
Salim Mvuyra (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs) Salim Mvuyra (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Mavirivirini Primary School
  2. Mpeketoni Secondary School
  3. Egerton University (Bachelors in Agribusiness Management)
  4. University of Sussex (Masters of Arts in Participation, Power and Social Change)
Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection)
Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection) Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Kipsigis Girls' High
  2. Kagumo Teacher's College (Diploma in Education)
  3. Moi University (Bachelor of Arts Education)


CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

How far would you go for Sh30? Siaya man lynched after killing wife over church money

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

Self-confessed hitman triggers fresh probe into Tom Mboya's assassination

Kennedy Onyango's sister sides with father as parents fight for burial rights

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Moses Kuria trolls Gachagua after he warned Ruto of sabotage & arrogant leaders

Gachagua cautions Ruto as Pastor Rigathi reacts to abolishment of funding for her office

Kenyans killed during demos honoured at Shujaa Memorial Concert as stars dazzle at Uhuru Park

