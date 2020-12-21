ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has apologized after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission summoned him and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa over hateful remarks during the Msambweni by-election campaigns.

Sifuna who appeared before the Commission on Monday said that he had recorded a statement with the NCIC, and had offered an apology to all who were offended by his words.

He added that he has also offered to provide free legal services to victims of gender-based violence for 50 hours, next year.

“I have recorded my statement with @NCIC_Kenya this morning during which I offered an unreserved apology to all those offended by my language. I have also offered to undertake 50 hrs probono legal services to victims of gender-based violence in 2021,” tweeted Edwin Sifuna.

NCIC said it was investigating Sifuna and Jumwa’s utterances, which were thought to be hateful, and likely to jeopardize the harmonious existence between ethnic communities living in Kwale County.

The Commission noted that their words are contrary to section 13(1(a) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act No. 12 of 2008.

Aisha Jumwa will appear before the Commission on Tuesday (Tomorrow).

Read Also: NCIC summons Aisha Jumwa & Edwin Sifuna over ‘hateful’ utterances