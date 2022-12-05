Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna shared a light moment with Kenyans at the 2022 Kalasha Awards which went down over the weekend, after failing to spot his long-time crush Sarah Hassan at the event.
Sifuna declares admiration for his celeb crush & gets unexpected response [Video]
Unfortunately for Senator Edwin Sifuna, the actress is already married to the love of her life
Sifuna, who opted to deliver his speech in Swahili, said that he had hoped to meet the actor at the awards ceremony but it appeared that she couldn’t make it.
“I will admit that I accepted the invitation because I had a strong desire to meet a lady whom I have admired for many years, she is called Sarah Hassan but I have not seen her,” the Senator said, drawing reactions from the crowd.
Before the laughter could die down, one of the ladies in the crown shouted at the top of her lungs “Sisi ndio tuko (we are the ones available),” sending the crowd into another frenzy.
Unfortunately for the senator, his crush is already married to the love of her life.
Away from Sifuna’s crush, it was a good night for award-winning film-maker and content creator Abel Mutua, his business partner Phillip Karanja and their team from PhilIt Production as they bagged a total of six awards.
Among the awards won by the PhilIt team was Best Viewers Choice Award (Feature Film) with Click Click Bang emerging top.
Joe Kinyua aka Njoro wa Uba scooped the award for Best Lead actor in a TV Drama (male) with singer and actress Sanaipei Tande bagging the award for Best Lead actress through her role in Kina.
NTV won the Kituo Halisi Award at the 2022 Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.
Below is the full list of winners at the 12th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards (2022)
- Best Makeup and Hair Stylist – Pambo by Mel (Click Click Bang)
- Best Original Score – Kester Wakahenya (It Rained Again).
- Best Viewers Choice Award (Feature Film) - Click Click Bang by Philip Karanja.
- Best Documentary Feature - Stori Yangu by Eugene Mbugua.
- Best Feature Film - Click Click Bang by Philip Karanja
- Best Original Screenplay - Ahmed Farah (Ayaanle)
- Best Student Documentary - 'The Scourge - Chira by Clinton Oguma
- Best Gaming Award - Adventures of Mchupa by Gathukia Mwangi.
- Best Viewers Choice Award (TV Drama) - Njoro wa Uba by Lucy Mwangi.
- Best Supporting Actor in a Film - Ian Nyakundi (Kasisi in Click Click Bang).
- Best Supporting Actress in a Film - Annstella Karimi – (Eva)
- Best Costume Designer - Fatou (Ayaanle)
- Best Director of Photography - Stanley Njogu (Gacal)
- Lifetime Achievement Award - Raymond Ofula.
- Best Short Film - Christmas Love by Peter Kawa.
- Best Documentary Short - Kiswahili Kitukuzwe (Omar Kibulanga)
- Best Editor – Abbas Omar (Kiswahili Kitukuzwe)
- Best Lighting Technician - Jerry Kavita (Baba Twins)
- Best Special Effects – Khadija Abdulqadir – (The Message)
- Best Production Designer - Isaac Njue (Ayaanle)
- Best Director - Ahmed Farah (Ayaanle)
- Best Lead Actress in a Film - Nyokabi Macharia.
- Best Lead Actor in a Film - Basil Mungai - Kev (Click Click Bang)
- Kituo Halisi Award - Nation Media Group’s NTV Kenya
- Best TV Advertisement - Nice and Lovely TVC' by Amit Ramrakha.
- Best TV Comedy - 'Varshita' by Lucy Mwangi
- Best Performance in a TV Comedy - Anthony Ngachira (TY) in 'Too Much Information with TY.
- Best TV Drama - Kina by Appie Matere.
- Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama - Foi Wambui (Salem)
- Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama - Moses Kiema (Kina).
- Best TV Show - This Love' by Eugene Mbugua.
- Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama - Sanaipei Tande (Kina)
- Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama - Joe Kinyua (Njoro was Uba)
- Best International Award - 'Still Okay To Date?' from Tanzania.
- Best Animation - Rev' by Ibrahim Faruk Ali.
- Best Kids Production - Preschool Kids Learning by Anne Kimani.
- Best Student Film - Cheza' by Nassanga Ann.
