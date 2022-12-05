Sifuna declares admiration for his celeb crush & gets unexpected response [Video]

Sifuna, who opted to deliver his speech in Swahili, said that he had hoped to meet the actor at the awards ceremony but it appeared that she couldn’t make it.

“I will admit that I accepted the invitation because I had a strong desire to meet a lady whom I have admired for many years, she is called Sarah Hassan but I have not seen her,” the Senator said, drawing reactions from the crowd.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before the laughter could die down, one of the ladies in the crown shouted at the top of her lungs “Sisi ndio tuko (we are the ones available),” sending the crowd into another frenzy.

Unfortunately for the senator, his crush is already married to the love of her life.

Away from Sifuna’s crush, it was a good night for award-winning film-maker and content creator Abel Mutua, his business partner Phillip Karanja and their team from PhilIt Production as they bagged a total of six awards.

Among the awards won by the PhilIt team was Best Viewers Choice Award (Feature Film) with Click Click Bang emerging top.

Joe Kinyua aka Njoro wa Uba scooped the award for Best Lead actor in a TV Drama (male) with singer and actress Sanaipei Tande bagging the award for Best Lead actress through her role in Kina.

NTV won the Kituo Halisi Award at the 2022 Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.

Below is the full list of winners at the 12th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards (2022)