ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has spoken, after the party’s Msambweni by-election candidate Omar Idd Boga lost to Independent candidate Feisal Bader, who was backed by Deputy President William Ruto.

In his message, Sifuna acknowledged that they had lost in Msambweni and Wundanyi by-elections, promising that they would regroup, and come up with a better plan, as they move forward.

The ODM Secretary General then congratulated all candidates who had emerged victorious in the various by-elections, as he thanked the ODM team for the great effort they displayed during the election process.

“Congratulations to all winners in yesterday's by elections especially @TheODMparty Candidates in Kisumu North and Dabaso Wards. We came up short in Msambweni and Wundanyi /Mbale but we regroup and forge ahead. Thanks to all our teams everywhere for the great effort. #MbelePamoja,” tweeted Edwin Sifuna.

His words came shortly after Feisal Bader was announced Msambweni MP elect, in the just concluded by election.

Feisal garnered 15,251 votes, with ODM’s Omar Boga coming in second with 10,444 votes in the by-election that was held on Tuesday.

