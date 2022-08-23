RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Do not let history define you as a man desperate for power - Malema to Raila

Cyprian Kimutai

Malema also congratulated President-elect William Ruto

[FILE] RANDBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 01: Julius Malema (CiC of EFF) at Randburg Magistrate's Court on July 01, 2022 in Randburg, South Africa. Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting Lt-Col Johannes Venter during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial in 2018. (Photo by Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
South African politician and activist Julius Malema has encouraged Azimio One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga to concede the recently announced Presidential election results.

Malema made the announcement during a press conference organised by his party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

"We call on Mr. Raila Odinga to accept the elections outcome, and not form part of a tradition of causing instability, and uncertainty on African governance," stated Malema.

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/16: Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) alongside his running mate Martha Karua (L) and former Kenya's vice president Kalonzo Muysoka (R) speaks during a press conference at KICC buildings. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The EFF leader further urged Odinga to team up with President-elect William Ruto to address the challenges facing Kenyans.

"Mr. Odinga must humble himself, and form part of a government that will address the challenges confronting the people of Kenya, and not allow history to remember him as an individual who was desperate for power, at the cost of the progress of his nation," stated Malema.

While addressing the media, Malema revealed that he already spoke to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader and congratulated him on the win.

"This morning, I spoke to President elect Willian Ruto and congratulated him for winning the democratic elections in Kenya," he stated.

Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto speaks during a media briefing after chairing the inaugural meeting of elected Governors, Members of National Assembly and Senators under Kenya Kwanza Alliance at his residence in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 17, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)
The statement from Malema comes a day after Odinga submitted his Presidential Election petition against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The petition challenging the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect was filed by Odinga's legal team led by Senior Counsel James Orengo through the Judiciary E-Filing System on Monday, August 22.

The former Prime Minister as well as his running mate Martha Karua also appeared at the Milimani Law Courts to submit the physical copies of the petition before the 2 pm deadline.

NAIROBI, KENYA - Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) and his running mate Martha Karua (4th from R) hand over their petition at the Supreme Court Sub-Registry offices in Milimani Law Courts challenging the presidential election results. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
In the petition filed at the Supreme Court, Chebukati is heavily mentioned and is accused of committing 11 electoral offences and ethical breaches.

Odinga’s lawyers also gave instances in which they believe the 2nd respondent, as he is referred to, committed the alleged offence.

They accused the IEBC chair of making entries that he knew to be false contrary to section 6 (a) of the Election Offences Act No. 37 of 2016.

Cyprian Kimutai

