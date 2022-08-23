Do not let history define you as a man desperate for power - Malema to Raila

Malema made the announcement during a press conference organised by his party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

"We call on Mr. Raila Odinga to accept the elections outcome, and not form part of a tradition of causing instability, and uncertainty on African governance," stated Malema.

The EFF leader further urged Odinga to team up with President-elect William Ruto to address the challenges facing Kenyans.

"Mr. Odinga must humble himself, and form part of a government that will address the challenges confronting the people of Kenya, and not allow history to remember him as an individual who was desperate for power, at the cost of the progress of his nation," stated Malema.

While addressing the media, Malema revealed that he already spoke to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader and congratulated him on the win.

"This morning, I spoke to President elect Willian Ruto and congratulated him for winning the democratic elections in Kenya," he stated.

The statement from Malema comes a day after Odinga submitted his Presidential Election petition against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The petition challenging the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect was filed by Odinga's legal team led by Senior Counsel James Orengo through the Judiciary E-Filing System on Monday, August 22.

The former Prime Minister as well as his running mate Martha Karua also appeared at the Milimani Law Courts to submit the physical copies of the petition before the 2 pm deadline.

In the petition filed at the Supreme Court, Chebukati is heavily mentioned and is accused of committing 11 electoral offences and ethical breaches.

Odinga’s lawyers also gave instances in which they believe the 2nd respondent, as he is referred to, committed the alleged offence.