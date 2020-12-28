Ousted Thirdway Alliance Kenya party leader Ekuru Aukot has dismissed the decision by his party to named exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna as its candidate for upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

Reacting to statement signed by party Chairman Miruru Waweru, Aukot said that act of unveiling Miguna as the party candidate was done by rent seekers who invaded his party.

“This is not the party position. I suspect it’s the work of rent seekers misleading the good

@MigunaMiguna. Don't listen to the rent seekers in our party!” said Ekuru Aukot.

Its Miguna Miguna

On Monday, Thirdway Alliance Kenya unveiled Miguna Miguna as its candidate for the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18 next year.

“…It is therefore a great honor for Thirdway Alliance Kenya, to unveil Dr. Miguna Miguna as its Candidate for this by-election. Thirdway Alliance Kenya and Dr. Miguna share a common belief that Nairobi and indeed the republic of Kenya, can no longer be entrusted in the hands of corrosive cartel of plunderers and a criminal enterprise” read part of the statement signed by Party Chairman Miruru Waweru.

Ekuru Aukot Expelled

In September, the party's NEC suspended Aukot indefinitely and barred him from representing or transacting any business on behalf of the party.

Aukot was expelled as the party leader over financial impropriety and lack of transparency to party members.

"The disciplinary committee convened on September 4 and all witnesses and complaints appeared and testified, however, Aukot did not appear nor did he send an apology… NEC has today received disciplinary committee report which it (NEC) adopted unanimously and recommended that Aukot having no need to defend himself be dismissed from the party membership and position as party leader" Okango said.

