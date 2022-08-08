Election materials destroyed in Tharaka Nithi county

The materials that were enroute to polling stations in Igambang'ombe sub county were intercepted by members of the public.

The materials which IEBC is yet to clarify on whether they are ballot papers or not were being transported in a red Toyota pickup truck with a registration number KZP 535.

Residents stopped the truck and in a video circulating on social media could be seen removing the materials. A subsequent video shows papers scattered on the ground, with regular police officers and Administrative Police on the scene.

Curious onlookers surrounded the car, however at the time of publishing, IEBC officials were yet to respond to the scene.

According to Tharaka Nithi IEBC returning officer Mohammed Raka, they noticed a hitch while transporting the materials as it was identified ballot papers belonging to Fafi ward, Garissa County were found in Chuka.

"There has been a mix up where ballot papers for Fafi ward have been found in Chuka. We have informed our Nairobi officer and they are addressing the matter," he said.

Raka however, informed journalists that a chopper had been dispatched to carry the right ballot papers to Garissa and vice versa.

"So far this is only incident that has been reported countrywide and it is being sorted right away," he added.