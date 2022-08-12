RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

International observers list issues IEBC should take care of

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The observers also pointed out to issues they noticed during campaigns

NAKURU, RIFT VALLEY, KENYA - 2022/08/09: Observers from The Commonwealth observe as election officials arrange ballot papers at Nakuru Boys High School. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAKURU, RIFT VALLEY, KENYA - 2022/08/09: Observers from The Commonwealth observe as election officials arrange ballot papers at Nakuru Boys High School. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

International election observer missions have pointed out to the failure of Kiems kits, low voter turnout, lack of youth participation and using of state resources during campaigns as the main failures during the August 9 General Election.

Read Also

The East Africa Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), the Commonwealth, the African Union (AU), and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) observer missions released a joint statement on August 11.

“While the campaigns were largely peaceful and issue-based, hate speeches, misuse of state resources, non-adherence to campaign schedules, violence and use of criminal gangs were observed,” said Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, former president of Sierra Leone.

Kenya Kwanza political party coalition flag bearer, William Ruto arrives to the jubilation of placard carrying supporters during a campaign rally in Mwea constituency, Kirinyaga county in Kenya's central highlands on July 27, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya Kwanza political party coalition flag bearer, William Ruto arrives to the jubilation of placard carrying supporters during a campaign rally in Mwea constituency, Kirinyaga county in Kenya's central highlands on July 27, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Politician who sold Sh25M house to vie for Woman Rep seat wins

“The misuse of state resources created an unlevel playfield, especially for smaller campaign players. “Only 39.84 percent (8.8 million) of the total registered voters were youth, a decline of 5.17 percent from the 2017 figures”, Dr Koroma continued.

Despite explaining the challenges, the observers also listed areas in which they noticed improvement.

“The mission takes note of the remarkable improvements made by the IEBC in regard to transparency, preparations, and management of the 2022 Kenya General elections,” said EAC mission’s leader, former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete.

They also lauded the Ministry of Interior for ensuring that security is well provided in all areas.

“In the observed polling stations, security personnel were present and highly professional in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities. They did not interfere with electoral processes, nor did they intimidate voters,” added Kikwete.

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official verifies a voter's details on the Kenya Intergrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS) kit during Kenya's general election at New Eastleigh Primary School polling station in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 9, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)
An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official verifies a voter's details on the Kenya Intergrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS) kit during Kenya's general election at New Eastleigh Primary School polling station in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 9, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Captain Ruth Karauri celebrates hubby after winning Kasarani MP seat

The observers further pointed out they were excited to notice the power and authority the judiciary has.

“By and large, there was an understanding that any disputes arising would be referred to the courts. We were reassured to hear that the judiciary commands public confidence,” said the chairperson of the Commonwealth Observer Group, Bruce Golding.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

Didmus Barasa surrenders to police

How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

How Kenya Kwanza - Azimio shared Nairobi parliamentary seats

Ex-Security & Defence minister makes comeback to Parliament after 20 years

Ex-Security & Defence minister makes comeback to Parliament after 20 years

International observers list issues IEBC should take care of

International observers list issues IEBC should take care of

Politician who sold Sh25M house to vie for Woman Rep seat wins

Politician who sold Sh25M house to vie for Woman Rep seat wins

How West Pokot governor candidate who landed hours to election performed

How West Pokot governor candidate who landed hours to election performed

Ruto's UDA secures all MP seats in Karua's home county

Ruto's UDA secures all MP seats in Karua's home county

Didmus Barasa hires Senior Counsel Khaminwa as lawyer

Didmus Barasa hires Senior Counsel Khaminwa as lawyer

Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?