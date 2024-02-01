Elizabeth Wathuti appointed to global commission headed by Singapore president

Ms. Wathuti, the Founder of the Green Generation Initiative, gained global recognition for her impactful environmental advocacy and delivered a viral speech to world leaders at the COP26 and the World Leaders Summit in 2021.

Her appointment to the GCEW is a testament to her significant contributions to environmental causes.

Green Generation Initiative founder Elizabeth Wathuti Pulse Live Kenya

The 5th in-person GCEW Retreat in Zurich, Switzerland, witnessed the official welcome of Ms. Wathuti alongside other distinguished Commissioners and Co-chairs.

The commission is led by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of the Republic of Singapore, Professor Mariana Mazzucato from University College London, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, and Professor Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Ms. Wathuti stated, "I am deeply honored to join the Global Commission on the Economics of Water. Water is the essence of life, connecting our environment, climate, nature, communities, and people. This appointment is a profound opportunity for me to bring local solutions and innovations to the forefront of global discourse."

Ms. Wathuti emphasized the urgency of science-driven advocacy and action for sustainable water management and universal access to safe drinking water.

Her commitment to bridging the gap between local initiatives and global policies promises a fresh perspective within the Commission.

This appointment aligns with Kenya's ongoing efforts to address environmental challenges and underscores the significance of youth-led initiatives in shaping international policies.

Ms. Wathuti's journey from grassroots activism to global recognition exemplifies the potential of individuals to drive positive change.

As Ms. Wathuti embarks on this new role, it is anticipated that her insights and dedication will contribute significantly to the GCEW's mission, fostering dialogue and action towards sustainable water practices on a global scale.