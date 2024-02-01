The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Elizabeth Wathuti appointed to global commission headed by Singapore president

Denis Mwangi

Elizabeth Wathuti has been appointed as a commissioner to the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW).

Elizabeth Wathuti
Elizabeth Wathuti

This prestigious international body is dedicated to addressing the economic aspects of water management and conservation.

Recommended articles

Ms. Wathuti, the Founder of the Green Generation Initiative, gained global recognition for her impactful environmental advocacy and delivered a viral speech to world leaders at the COP26 and the World Leaders Summit in 2021.

Her appointment to the GCEW is a testament to her significant contributions to environmental causes.

Green Generation Initiative founder Elizabeth Wathuti
Green Generation Initiative founder Elizabeth Wathuti Green Generation Initiative founder Elizabeth Wathuti Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The 5th in-person GCEW Retreat in Zurich, Switzerland, witnessed the official welcome of Ms. Wathuti alongside other distinguished Commissioners and Co-chairs.

The commission is led by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of the Republic of Singapore, Professor Mariana Mazzucato from University College London, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, and Professor Johan Rockström, Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Ms. Wathuti stated, "I am deeply honored to join the Global Commission on the Economics of Water. Water is the essence of life, connecting our environment, climate, nature, communities, and people. This appointment is a profound opportunity for me to bring local solutions and innovations to the forefront of global discourse."

Ms. Wathuti emphasized the urgency of science-driven advocacy and action for sustainable water management and universal access to safe drinking water.

Her commitment to bridging the gap between local initiatives and global policies promises a fresh perspective within the Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

This appointment aligns with Kenya's ongoing efforts to address environmental challenges and underscores the significance of youth-led initiatives in shaping international policies.

Ms. Wathuti's journey from grassroots activism to global recognition exemplifies the potential of individuals to drive positive change.

Green Generation Initiative founder Elizabeth Wathuti
Green Generation Initiative founder Elizabeth Wathuti Green Generation Initiative founder Elizabeth Wathuti Pulse Live Kenya

As Ms. Wathuti embarks on this new role, it is anticipated that her insights and dedication will contribute significantly to the GCEW's mission, fostering dialogue and action towards sustainable water practices on a global scale.

In a world grappling with environmental concerns, Elizabeth Wathuti stands as a beacon of hope, representing the power of youth voices in shaping a more sustainable and ecologically conscious future.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elizabeth Wathuti appointed to global commission headed by Singapore president

Elizabeth Wathuti appointed to global commission headed by Singapore president

Trump suggests the mysterious red marks on his hands may be AI-generated

Trump suggests the mysterious red marks on his hands may be AI-generated

New mobile money scam targets unsuspecting Kenyans

New mobile money scam targets unsuspecting Kenyans

Kenya's big-headed ants are forcing lions to change their diet preferences

Kenya's big-headed ants are forcing lions to change their diet preferences

Khalwale speaks as DCI probes his farmhand's death after cover-up allegations

Khalwale speaks as DCI probes his farmhand's death after cover-up allegations

Shock as men attack & hack their alleged 'Illuminati' brother to death

Shock as men attack & hack their alleged 'Illuminati' brother to death

South Korea army donates powerful arsenal to KDF [Photos]

South Korea army donates powerful arsenal to KDF [Photos]

How Nairobi caretaker made money pretending to be Kilifi magistrate's boyfriend

How Nairobi caretaker made money pretending to be Kilifi magistrate's boyfriend

Ruto grants Muslims early Ramadhan gift with tax-free imports

Ruto grants Muslims early Ramadhan gift with tax-free imports

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto takes charge of a grader during the groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing project in Thika town on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

KRA responds to Kenyans calling for refund of housing levy after court ruling

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements

Larry Madowo, President William Ruto and Emmanuel Talaam

Larry Madowo's savagely replies Ruto's press secretary in public spat

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17