Revealed: Details of missing IEBC official’s last phone call with family

Daniel Mbolu vanished from the East African School of Aviation constituency tallying centre on August 11 at 9:45 a.m. shortly after reporting to work.

In an interview with The Standard, Prudence recounted that her last phone conversation with her father was on August 10 - 24 hours before he was reported missing - but their call was disrupted as he seemed busy with his work at the tallying centre.

Undeterred, she also reached out to him on WhatsApp with words of encouragement in a text that read: "Praying for you as the D-Day and counting days approach. You got this."

Her father responded: “Thank you my dear," shortly afterwards.

Prudence narrated that attempts to reach her father on Thursday were futile as his phone was switched off.

"On Thursday, August 11, my mother tried to reach him on phone but he was unavailable. We did not give too much thought to it given that IEBC officials were busy tallying the votes.

"In the afternoon, however, we expected to see him announcing the results for Embakasi East constituency but it was someone different and not him. Upon seeing that, we tried calling him again but he was unavailable," she explained.

Prudence revealed that her father’s colleagues at IEBC called her uncle after they failed to reach the missing officer on phone.

"My uncle was told that Musyoka had been unreachable since 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Colleagues at the tallying centre were looking for him and could not find him,” she said.

A senior police officer based in Embakasi East told the press that they have some leads which they are following and are hoping to locate Musyoka using his phone's last detectable signal.

The police noted that different teams have been dispatched to comb through the city and pursue different leads in a bid to trace the missing officer who had not slept for three days after the vote tallying process began.

"To date, we are still on the hunt following his trail. We talked to the family and made resolutions on how they will help security officers to find him. We have dispatched various teams who will be going around Nairobi in general and also Embakasi.