Emotions run high as family marks 1st anniversary since Kianjokoma brothers were killed

The family of the two said they were yet to come to terms with the death of the brothers urging the government to speed up the prosecution of the officers suspected to be behind the killing of the two brothers.

Nwiga Kamunyoti the father of the Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura said his sons were gone and no action could bring them back.

“We have not come to terms with it until that time justice will be delivered and the truth is even if those behind their killings are jailed my sons will not come back but we will hard on strong,” Kamunyoti said.

The death of the two sparked outrage with six police officers Consolata Njeri, Benson Mbuthia, Lilian Cherono, Martin Wanyama, Nicholas Sang and James Mwaniki who is a driver were arraigned at the Milimani law courts over the murder.

The two were allegedly killed for flouting curfew rules put in place during the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The officers were released on a Sh300,000 bond despite an appeal by the prosecution not to release them. Peter Kiama the Director of the Independent Medical Legal Unit (IMLU) said the handling of witnesses was also proving a challenge in the case.

"We tried to convince the court not to release the suspects on bond, but our appeal was declined although the suspects were ordered not to travel to the area where the incident happened.

"Other witnesses have not been given witness protection and that’s another issue that is worrying because the suspects have access to firearms and they can harm them," Kiama said.