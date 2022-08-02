RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Emotions run high as family marks 1st anniversary since Kianjokoma brothers were killed

Authors:

Amos Robi

The father of the late brothers said the family is still struggling to come to terms with the death of his two sons

6 police officers indicted in deaths of Kianjokoma brothers
6 police officers indicted in deaths of Kianjokoma brothers

The family of the slain Kianjokoma brothers has marked a year one anniversary since the death of their sons.

The family of the two said they were yet to come to terms with the death of the brothers urging the government to speed up the prosecution of the officers suspected to be behind the killing of the two brothers.

Nwiga Kamunyoti the father of the Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura said his sons were gone and no action could bring them back.

“We have not come to terms with it until that time justice will be delivered and the truth is even if those behind their killings are jailed my sons will not come back but we will hard on strong,” Kamunyoti said.

READ: Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

Six police officers suspected to have murdered Brian Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura in Kianjokoma, Embu County are currently at Milimani Law Court
Six police officers suspected to have murdered Brian Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura in Kianjokoma, Embu County are currently at Milimani Law Court

The death of the two sparked outrage with six police officers Consolata Njeri, Benson Mbuthia, Lilian Cherono, Martin Wanyama, Nicholas Sang and James Mwaniki who is a driver were arraigned at the Milimani law courts over the murder.

The two were allegedly killed for flouting curfew rules put in place during the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The officers were released on a Sh300,000 bond despite an appeal by the prosecution not to release them. Peter Kiama the Director of the Independent Medical Legal Unit (IMLU) said the handling of witnesses was also proving a challenge in the case.

"We tried to convince the court not to release the suspects on bond, but our appeal was declined although the suspects were ordered not to travel to the area where the incident happened.

Emmanuel Mutura and Benson Njiru the two brothers from Embu who died due to police brutality
Emmanuel Mutura and Benson Njiru the two brothers from Embu who died due to police brutality

"Other witnesses have not been given witness protection and that’s another issue that is worrying because the suspects have access to firearms and they can harm them," Kiama said.

The next hearing for the case is set for September 21 with more witnesses expected to testify.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

