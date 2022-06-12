Mysterious women linked to death of Embu politician sprayed with bullets

A close confidant of the deceased intimated to the media that in the days leading to the politician’s murder, the deceased had had expressed fears over his life after receiving threats from an unidentified woman.

According the confidant, the woman who had threatened the deceased was keen on flexing her muscles in the criminal world and passing a message by proving that her threats were indeed not empty.

“On June 6, he paid me some Ksh10,000 that he owed me. While giving me the money, he said he wouldn’t wish to die without offsetting his debts. Earlier, an unknown woman had called and threatened to harm him to prove she was more of a ‘gangster’ than him," he recounted.

Eye-witnesses who rushed to the scene of the shooting after the Embu politician was gunned down also placed an unidentified woman at the scene of crime.

They recounted that the woman who was with Mbae inside the vehicle on the fateful night and appeared shaken by the incident suddenly disappeared from the scene of the crime.

"After the gunshot sounds faded, we rushed to the scene. A blood-stained and badly wounded Mbae was in the driver’s seat. A youthful woman came out of the rear seats while crying. Due to the moment’s shock and confusion, we rushed Mbae to the hospital and lost focus on the woman," narrated the witness.

Suspicious phone calls and past records

In the days leading to his murder, Mbae had received suspicious calls from a private number.

His driver pointed out that "there was a private number that kept calling him, and every time he received the call, the caller would hang up after a tense moment of silence”.

The driver also described him as a reformed man with interests in business and politics, noting that he was philanthropic and paid for his primary and secondary education before enrolling him in driving school and offering him a job.

It has since emerged that the deceased had been arrested several times in the past due to drug trafficking.