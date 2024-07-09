Employer forced to reinstate guard who was fired for shielding protestors in Nairobi

He has also been awarded the highest honour and commendation for a private security officer in Kenya by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA).

His dismissal by Hatari Security had sparked widespread public concern and condemnation, prompting PSRA to convene a consultative meeting to address the issue.

In a press release, the PSRA detailed Chepkwony’s exemplary actions during the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSRA Director General Fazul Mahamed with Vincent Chepkwony & a Hatari Security official Pulse Live Kenya

He demonstrated exceptional bravery by shielding members of the public from harm, showcasing the dedication, selfless patriotism, and courage that private security personnel bring to safeguarding life and property.

The authority's comprehensive review of his termination concluded that Chepkwony’s actions were heroic, patriotic, and commendable, warranting a promotion rather than dismissal.

As a result, Hatari Security Limited was directed to reinstate Chepkwony immediately.

In a separate letter, PSRA highlighted the guard's remarkable dedication and service to the private security industry in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSRA Director General Fazul Mahamed with Vincent Chepkwony & a Hatari Security official Pulse Live Kenya

“This commendation is in recognition of your remarkable dedication and service in the private security industry in the country. Your unwavering commitment, exceptional professionalism, and strict compliance with legal standards have been instrumental in promoting the development of the Private Security Industry in Kenya,” the letter stated.

This recognition highlights the significant contribution of private security officers in maintaining peace and safety in the country, reinforcing the need for their continuous support and appreciation.

After the news of Vincent's heroic act went public, he was praised by Kenyans, with many volunteering to send him money.

The guard received over Sh100,000 in contributions—an amount that is ten times his monthly salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story not only highlighted the guard's compassion but also brought attention to the supportive spirit within the Kenyan community.