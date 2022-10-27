Biography: End of an era as Joseph Kinyua exits after 4 decades in govt

He has been a towering figure in the Kenyan government and has left an indelible mark on the country, having served under four different presidents.

Kinyua has been a committed public servant, always putting the needs of his country first.

Education

Kinyua earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Arts in Economics from the same university. He then served as an assistant lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

His Work in Government

In 1980, he joined the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) as an Economist and worked his way through the ranks, becoming Director of Research in 1995.

He also worked as an Economist with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 1985 to 1995 and returned to the CBK.

In 1978 he was appointed as Financial Secretary at Treasury until 1999, when he returned to CBK as Director of Financial Markets.

In 2000, he was appointed as the Chief Economist for CBK and in 2002, he was appointed as the PS in the Ministry of Finance.

In 2003, he was appointed Planning PS and later agriculture PS. In 2004, he was appointed Finance PS and in 2013, he was appointed head of public service by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During his tenure, Joseph Kinyua has been pivotal in steering government policy and steering the public service through various crises. He is known for his hardworking nature and his dedication to public service.

As Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua’s final act of duty was to swear in his successor, and he did so with the same grace and humility that has characterised his career.

"Your Excellency sir, I handover the mantle of coordinating the public service to a new generation of civil servants. I thank you and your predecessors for according me the privilege to serve in four successive administrations, notably the second, third, fourth and in your administration.

“I have had the privilege to serve in four successive administrations. I have been accorded the rare opportunity to serve Kenya and the great men chosen by Kenyans to be the presidents. Permit me now to invite my successor to progress the day’s program,” Kinyua said.

What His Colleagues Say About Him

In the past, his colleagues in government praised his dedication to his work, saying that he was often the first one in the office and the last one to leave.

They also commended his strict work ethic, mentioning that he always surrendered his government vehicles on Fridays and used his private cars on weekends.

Overall, they described him as an honest, hardworking man who was committed to his country and its people.

What His Impact Has Been

Kinyua has been a driving force behind many key government initiatives, most notably the National Youth Service Program.

Kinyua has also been a vocal advocate for reform and modernization of public service. Under his leadership, the public service has become more efficient and responsive to the needs of the people.