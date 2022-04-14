The fuel crisis will end in 72 hours - CS Monica Juma

Addressing journalists on Thursday, CS Juma reported that the Ministry has held meetings with oil marketing companies and traders to address concerns.

Dr Juma stated she witnessed an oil cargo discharge from the port of Mombasa where she confirmed the country was oil secure noting that the oil situation was a deliberate move to sabotage the economy of the country adding that the country has enough oil most of which is being withheld by sector players.

“I can confirm that the country has enough stock of petroleum and petroleum products, it is regrettable in many ways that we are in this situation that we had hoped would self-correct because of the measures we had taken,” Dr Juma relayed.

The government has blamed the fuel crisis on energy sector stakeholders, urging them to leave the Kenyan market immediately instead of creating a crisis.

Pulse Live Kenya

“This government will not tolerate any person or entity that is causing distress and I wish to indicate that any entity that is not willing and ready to work within the framework of the laws of Kenya is invited to leave this market promptly,” she stated.

Fuel retailers to operate on a 24-hours basis

In her statement, she sent notice to oil marketing companies that sold oil above the published prices noting that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) had issued letters to these companies warning of stern action against marketers found selling oil above recommended prices.

To restore normalcy the ministry will see oil companies that sold above their normal quota during the shortage period benefit from additional capacity while those that sold less have their capacities reduced.

"We are in touch with the Ministry of Interior to arrange for the provision of security both for the movement of the freight and as well as for the retailing outlets," CS Juma stated.

To stock the amount of fuel across the country, the CS said the government is going to allow the movement of fuel tankers on a privileged basis. She also called on oil retailers to operate on a 24-hour basis to ensure Kenyans don’t stay till late seeking fuel.

Juma assured Kenyans that the government will continue paying subsidies to oil marketing companies which will ensure Kenyans are cushioned against high fuel costs.