More pain for Kenyans as Govt announces increased fuel prices for June-July

Denis Mwangi

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced the new fuel prices effective June 15 to July 14

File image of boda boda operators queueing for fuel at a petrol station
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced an increase in fuel prices in the latest review on June 14, 2022.

EPRA issued a statement informing Kenyans that the price of fuel and diesel has increased by Sh9.

Petrol will cost Sh159.12 per litre, up from Sh150.12, diesel will cost Sh140, up from Sh131, and kerosene will cost Sh127, up from Sh118.94 per litre, under the new price.

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
The revised pricing will take effect from midnight on June 15 through midnight on July 14, when EPRA will publish the next review.

"In the period under review, the pump prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by Sh9.00 per litre respectively. Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Sh159.12, Sh140 and Sh127.94 per litre respectively in Nairobi starting midnight," EPRA said in the statement.

The government will use the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to protect consumers from otherwise exorbitant costs, according to EPRA.

More to follow…

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

