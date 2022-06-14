More pain for Kenyans as Govt announces increased fuel prices for June-July

EPRA issued a statement informing Kenyans that the price of fuel and diesel has increased by Sh9.

Petrol will cost Sh159.12 per litre, up from Sh150.12, diesel will cost Sh140, up from Sh131, and kerosene will cost Sh127, up from Sh118.94 per litre, under the new price.

The revised pricing will take effect from midnight on June 15 through midnight on July 14, when EPRA will publish the next review.

"In the period under review, the pump prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increase by Sh9.00 per litre respectively. Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Sh159.12, Sh140 and Sh127.94 per litre respectively in Nairobi starting midnight," EPRA said in the statement.

The government will use the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) to protect consumers from otherwise exorbitant costs, according to EPRA.