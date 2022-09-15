RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

EPRA announces hiked fuel prices for September/October

Denis Mwangi

More pain for Kenyans as fuel prices shoot following the removal of part of the fuel subsidy

Members of the public help push a motorist whose fuel ran out while queueing at a petrol station in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
Members of the public help push a motorist whose fuel ran out while queueing at a petrol station in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has issued the latest guidelines on the price of fuel in the country.

In the notice issued on Wednesday midnight, EPRA announced an increase in the price of diesel, super and Kerosene.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol increased by Sh20.18, Diesel by Sh25 and Kerosene by Sh20.

A petrol station attendant fueling a car
A petrol station attendant fueling a car EPRA announces Sh19.19 drop in price of Diesel, Sh9.54 drop for Petrol Pulse Live Kenya

This means that Super will retail at Sh179.30, diesel at Sh165 and Kerosene at Sh147.94 effective September 15, 2022 to October 14, 2022.

On Wednesday night, long queues were spotted in petrol stations around Nairobi as motorists filled their tanks after anticipating an increase in the prices.

Although the subsidy for super petrol has been removed, a subsidy of Sh20.82 per litre and Sh26.25 per litre has been retained for diesel and kerosene respectively in order to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices,” EPRA said in the notice.

President William Ruto had signalled an end to what he termed consumption subsidies, citing that they were unsustainable.

Ruto made the remarks in his inauguration speech, leaving many Kenyans expecting an imminent increase in fuel prices.

The fact that Kenya has spent an average of Sh9 billion on diesel, super fuel, and kerosene subsidies since April of last year underscores the subsidy’s detrimental effects on the ex-chequer.

"On fuel subsidy alone, the taxpayers have spent a total of Shh144 billion, a whopping Sh60 billion in the last four months. If the subsidy continues to the end of the financial year, it will cost the taxpayer Sh280 billion, equivalent to the entire national government development budget," the president noted.

President William Ruto at his office in State House
President William Ruto at his office in State House Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, there was an attempt to subsidise unga [maize flour] in the run-up to the election, a programme that gobbled up Sh7 billion in one month, with no impact," he added.

President Ruto faces a tough balancing act to lower the cost of living and end the fuel subsidy.

Fuel inflation was the primary cause of overall consumer price increases in Kenya over the past year due to higher pump prices.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

