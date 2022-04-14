RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

EPRA announces new fuel prices

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo
EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo

Fuel prices have risen in the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority's monthly review, with the cost of petrol, diesel, and kerosene rising by Sh9.9.

Recommended articles

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will cost Sh144.62, up from Sh134.72, a litre of diesel will cost Sh125.5, up from Sh115.6, and a litre of kerosene will cost Sh113.55.

The new pricing will go into effect at 12:01 a.m.

According to EPRA, if the government had not intervened, the prices would have been higher.

In Nairobi, for example, a litre of Petrol would have cost Sh173.70, a litre of Diesel (Sh165.74), and a litre of Kerosene (Sh139.89).

In Mombasa, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh142.36, Diesel Sh123.26 and Kerosene Sh111.19.

In Kisumu, a litre of Petrol will retail at Sh145.02, Diesel Sh126.20 and Kerosene Sh114.16.

In Nakuru, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh144.14, Diesel Sh125.33 and Kerosene Sh113.29.

In Eldoret, a litre of Petrol will sell at Sh145.03, Diesel Sh126.22 and Kerosene Sh114.17.

Earlier, Energy CS Monica Juma had convened a media briefing where she addressed the acute shortage of fuel in the country.

In her speech, she accused oil marketing firms of hoarding fuel in anticipation of a price increase. She however cautioned that fuel companies accused of artificially manipulating the supply had already been issued show cause letters.

"This government will not tolerate any entity or person causing distress or creating an artificial problem. Any entity not ready, able or willing to work within the framework of the laws of Kenya is invited to vacate this market promptly," she said.

To restore normalcy the ministry will see oil companies that sold above their normal quota during the shortage period benefit from additional capacity while those that sold less have their capacities reduced.

"We are in touch with the Ministry of Interior to arrange for the provision of security both for the movement of the freight and as well as for the retailing outlets," CS Juma stated.

To stock the amount of fuel across the country, the CS said the government is going to allow the movement of fuel tankers on a privileged basis. She also called on oil retailers to operate on a 24-hour basis to ensure Kenyans don’t stay till late seeking fuel.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

Government increases fuel prices for April and May

The fuel crisis will end in 72 hours - CS Monica Juma

The fuel crisis will end in 72 hours - CS Monica Juma

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

DCI praises brave Tanzanian who fought off armed thugs outside Nairobi club

DCI praises brave Tanzanian who fought off armed thugs outside Nairobi club

UDA to relocate to newly acquired headquarters in Nairobi

UDA to relocate to newly acquired headquarters in Nairobi

Sonko comes to rescue of man jailed for stealing cooking oil & rice from Naivas

Sonko comes to rescue of man jailed for stealing cooking oil & rice from Naivas

Raila demands unconditional release of Naivas shoplifter

Raila demands unconditional release of Naivas shoplifter

No diplomatic immunity for British soldiers blamed for Nanyuki inferno

No diplomatic immunity for British soldiers blamed for Nanyuki inferno

Uhuru receives special message from Saudi King

Uhuru receives special message from Saudi King

Trending

CS Magoha announces how to check Form One placement via mobile phone

CS George Magoha announces Form One students to report to school on May 3, 2022.

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

A mask-clad passenger shows his phone to a security guard at the Doha Metro, to show a green status (signifying an all-clear from coronavirus) on the Ehteraz smartphone app upon entering a station in Qatar's capital on September 1, 2020. Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Ezra Chiloba claims harassment from mobile networks

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba speaks during a function with the ODPP on April 4, 2022

MC Jessy drops out of South Imenti MP race after striking deal with Ruto

DP Ruto convinces MC Jessy to drop his South Imenti Parliamentary bid in favour of Mwiti Kathaara