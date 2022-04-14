Government increases fuel prices for April and May

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will cost Sh144.62, up from Sh134.72, a litre of diesel will cost Sh125.5, up from Sh115.6, and a litre of kerosene will cost Sh113.55.

The new pricing will go into effect at 12:01 a.m.

According to EPRA, if the government had not intervened, the prices would have been higher.

In Nairobi, for example, a litre of Petrol would have cost Sh173.70, a litre of Diesel (Sh165.74), and a litre of Kerosene (Sh139.89).

Fuel prices in other parts of the country

In Mombasa, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh142.36, Diesel Sh123.26 and Kerosene Sh111.19.

In Kisumu, a litre of Petrol will retail at Sh145.02, Diesel Sh126.20 and Kerosene Sh114.16.

In Nakuru, a litre of Petrol will go for Sh144.14, Diesel Sh125.33 and Kerosene Sh113.29.

In Eldoret, a litre of Petrol will sell at Sh145.03, Diesel Sh126.22 and Kerosene Sh114.17.

Earlier, Energy CS Monica Juma had convened a media briefing where she addressed the acute shortage of fuel in the country.

In her speech, she accused oil marketing firms of hoarding fuel in anticipation of a price increase. She however cautioned that fuel companies accused of artificially manipulating the supply had already been issued show cause letters.

"This government will not tolerate any entity or person causing distress or creating an artificial problem. Any entity not ready, able or willing to work within the framework of the laws of Kenya is invited to vacate this market promptly," she said.

To restore normalcy the ministry will see oil companies that sold above their normal quota during the shortage period benefit from additional capacity while those that sold less have their capacities reduced.

"We are in touch with the Ministry of Interior to arrange for the provision of security both for the movement of the freight and as well as for the retailing outlets," CS Juma stated.