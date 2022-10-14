RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

EPRA announces meager fuel price drop in the latest review

Masia Wambua

EPRA announces new pump prices effective October 15 until November 14 when new prices will be announced again.

Oil pump
Oil pump

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has revised fuel prices downwards which Kenyans will bear with for the next month.

In the newly revised prices, between October 15 and November 14, the prices of Petrol and Kerosene have gone down by Ksh 1 while the price of Diesel has gone down by Ksh 2.

Announcing the news on October 14 the fuel prices regulatory authority said, "In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, EPRA has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th October to 14th November 2022,".

In the new review, petrol and diesel have gone down by two shillings while petroleum was lowered by a shilling.

EPRA Press Release on new fuel prices effective October 15 to November 14
EPRA Press Release on new fuel prices effective October 15 to November 14

"Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene decrease by Kshs 1 per litre, Kshs 2 per litre and Kshs 1 per litre respectively," EPRA shared on the notice.

At the same time, a subsidy of Kshs.18.15/liter and Kshs.27.47/liter has been maintained for Diesel and Kerosene respectively in order to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices according to the commission.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will be sold at Sh175.98; diesel (Sh160.76) and kerosene (Sh144.69).

In Nakuru, a litre of petrol will sell at Sh177.62; diesel (Sh162.83); kerosene Sh146.79.

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh178.50; diesel (Sh163.72) and kerosene (Sh147.67).

In Kisii, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh179.37; diesel (Sh164.58) and kerosene (Sh148.55).

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will go for Sh178.50; diesel (Sh163.70) and kerosene (Sh147.66).

In Garissa, a litre of petrol will go for Sh182.47; diesel (Sh167.17) and kerosene (Sh151.11).

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

