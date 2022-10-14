EPRA announces meager fuel price drop in the latest review

In the newly revised prices, between October 15 and November 14, the prices of Petrol and Kerosene have gone down by Ksh 1 while the price of Diesel has gone down by Ksh 2.

Announcing the news on October 14 the fuel prices regulatory authority said, "In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, EPRA has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th October to 14th November 2022,".

"Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene decrease by Kshs 1 per litre, Kshs 2 per litre and Kshs 1 per litre respectively," EPRA shared on the notice.

At the same time, a subsidy of Kshs.18.15/liter and Kshs.27.47/liter has been maintained for Diesel and Kerosene respectively in order to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices according to the commission.

Prices in Major Towns.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will be sold at Sh175.98; diesel (Sh160.76) and kerosene (Sh144.69).

In Nakuru, a litre of petrol will sell at Sh177.62; diesel (Sh162.83); kerosene Sh146.79.

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh178.50; diesel (Sh163.72) and kerosene (Sh147.67).

In Kisii, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh179.37; diesel (Sh164.58) and kerosene (Sh148.55).

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will go for Sh178.50; diesel (Sh163.70) and kerosene (Sh147.66).