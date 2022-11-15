RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

EPRA announces Sh1 drop in November/December fuel prices review

Amos Robi

EPRA in its review revealed the cause for the slight drop in the prices of the crucial commodity

Kenyans unhappy over fuel price hikes
Kenyans unhappy over fuel price hikes

The Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has revised the fuel prices which has seen the price of diesel, petrol and kerosene drop by Sh1 per litre.

The newly revised prices which will be in effect from November 15 to December 14 EPRA said have taken into account the landing costs and are inclusive of the 8% value-added tax (VAT).

The fuel prices also contain a cross-subsidy which is aimed at stabilizing Kerosene prices to cushion consumers.

“The price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol while a subsidy of Sh17 per litre has been maintained for Kerosene to cushion consumers the otherwise high prices,” EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo said.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo
EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo

The overall drop in the prices is a result of the landing costs which dropped by 5.6%.

“The average landing cost of imported super petrol decreased by 5.60% from Sh88,302 per cubic metre in September 2022 to Sh83,355 per cubic metre in October 2022. Diesel decreased by 2.33% from Sh107,461 per cubic metre to Sh104,952 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 9.08% from Sh107,311 per cubic metre to Sh97,637 per cubic metre,” Kiptoo said.

For a litre, Nairobi environs will pay Sh177 for petrol, diesel Sh162 and kerosene Sh145. Those in Mombasa on the other hand will pay Sh174 for petrol, Sh159 for diesel and Sh143 for Kerosene.

Those in Nakuru will part with Sh176 for a litre of petrol, Sh161 and Sh145 for a litre of diesel and kerosene respectively.

In Eldoret and Kisumu a litre of petrol will go for Sh177 while that of diesel and kerosene will retail for Sh162 and Sh146 respectively.

File image of boda boda operators queueing for fuel at a petrol station
File image of boda boda operators queueing for fuel at a petrol station

In Kisii, the pump prices are slightly higher compared to other major towns, a litre of petrol goes for Sh178, Sh163 for diesel and Sh147 for kerosene.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

