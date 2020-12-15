The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has appointed Daniel Kiptoo as the acting Director General, after Pavel Oimeke was arrested for allegedly receiving a Sh200,000 bribe.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Board, Prof. Jackton Ojwang said they had decided to interdict Mr. Oimeke, and appointed Mr. Kiptoo in an acting capacity, effective immediately.

“The Board, upon taking into account the official communication from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, as well as the pertinent facts, has today taken the decision, firstly, to interdict Mr. Oimeke as Director General and, on the recommendation of the Cabinet Secretary for Energy Mr. Charles Keter, to appoint an Acting Director General, Mr. Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria whose appointment takes effect immediately,” said the statement in part.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Kiptoo was a Legal Advisor to the Ministry of energy and State Department of Petroleum. He is also Chairman of the Government’s first Oil Committee.

DG Pavel Oimeke was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for allegedly receiving a Sh200,000 bribe.

The bribe, according to EACC was to facilitate the approval of the reopening of a fuel station that had been closed down by KRA in Oyugis.

