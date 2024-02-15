The sports category has moved to a new website.

EPRA increases Petroleum Regulatory Levy by 3 times in latest price review

Denis Mwangi

Taxes and levies constituted 38.17% of the price of super petrol, 34.31% of the price of diesel and 31.97% of the price of ​kerosene

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi
EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi

In the February 14 fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Kenyans received a mixed bag of news.

While the spotlight in many reports has been on the slight decrease in fuel prices by Sh1 per litre across diesel, super petrol, and kerosene, a crucial detail has emerged that could have a significant impact on consumers.

According to the latest price breakdown by EPRA, the Petroleum Regulatory Levy has been increased by three times, from Sh0.25 to Sh0.75 per litre.

The levy is part of the various components that make up the pump price of fuel. The decrease in fuel prices has been welcomed by many, as it offers a slight relief amidst the economic challenges faced by Kenyans.

An attendant pumps fuel into a car
An attendant pumps fuel into a car

However, the increase in the Petroleum Regulatory Levy may offset these benefits, raising concerns about the overall affordability of fuel.

The decision to increase the levy comes at a time when Kenyans are grappling with the rising cost of living.

Fuel prices have a ripple effect on the economy, influencing the cost of transport, goods, and services.

As such, any changes in the fuel pricing mechanism are closely watched by consumers, businesses, and policymakers alike.

According to the latest price review, levies and taxes constituted Sh78.76, Sh67.06, and Sh61.78 per litre of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene respectively.

READ: Top 10 African countries with the cheapest fuel prices at the start of 2024

Distribution and storage costs constituted Sh4.08, Sh3.77, and Sh3.73 per litre of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene respectively.

Oil marketing companies will collect Sh12.39, Sh3, and Sh9.8 per litre of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene respectively.

EPRA increases Petroleum Regulatory Levy by 3 times in latest price review
EPRA increases Petroleum Regulatory Levy by 3 times in latest price review
During this period, the government will subsidize the cost of super petrol at Sh0.96 per litre.

This brings the applicable retail prices in Nairobi to Sh206.36, Sh195.47, and Sh193.23 per litre.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

