Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed skips launch of Likoni floating bridge

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed skipped the launch of the Likoni Floating Bridge, in Mombasa, despite an earlier communication from State House saying that he would be present.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting Prime Minister of Ethiopia Dr Abiy Ahmed will tomorrow, Thursday 10th December 2020, officially launch the Shs 1.9 billion Liwatoni Pedestrian Floating Bridge in Mombasa County,” read part of the communication.

The 1.2 kilometer Liwatoni Pedestrian Floating Bridge is the first of its kind in the region and is expected to ease pressure on the Likoni ferry crossing by taking up most of the foot traffic.

Local leaders including Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho joined the President for the launch.

Prime Minister Abiy arrived in the country on Wednesday, where together with President Kenyatta they inaugurated the Moyale One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Marsabit County.

They later inspected the ongoing construction works at the new Lamu Port in Lamu County.