Reuben Kigame barred from contesting the August 9 presidential race

Addressing journalists on Monday May 30, Kigame said he had been informed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati that he did not meet all the requirements to run for the top seat.

Kigame said his efforts to address the issue with the IEBC chair were futile as no aspirant was being allowed into the Bomas of Kenya.

"When I wanted to seek audience with the Chair and have a redress of this matter, security barred me from entering the Bomas of Kenya saying no aspirant was being allowed," Kigame said.

Roots party leader George Wajackoyah

The IEBC also declined to register Professor George Wajackoya as a presidential candidate vying to The Roots Party ticket.

According to IEBC, the presidential candidate had presented 2,000 signatures from 17 counties each instead of the required 24.

Earlier the Usawa party presidential candidate Mwangi wa Iria lined up campaign vehicles at the Bomas of Kenya gate, blocking the entrance and exit to protest being left out of the presidential race.

The county boss was denied entry to Bomas of Kenya to register as a candidate for the August election with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Pulse Live Kenya

Even if you bring the Kenya Defence Forces or Russian soldiers I am not budging,” Goveror Wa Iria told the police, demanding to be addressed by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

The Murang'a governor accused the IEBC of planning to derail his presidential ambitions.