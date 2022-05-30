RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Reuben Kigame barred from contesting the August 9 presidential race

Authors:

Amos Robi

Efforts by Kigame to meet the IEBC chair were futile as no candidate was allowed into the Bomas of Kenya

Reuben Kigame
Reuben Kigame

Independent presidential candidate Reuben Kigame has been barred from contesting the August 9 presidential polls.

Recommended articles

Addressing journalists on Monday May 30, Kigame said he had been informed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati that he did not meet all the requirements to run for the top seat.

Kigame said his efforts to address the issue with the IEBC chair were futile as no aspirant was being allowed into the Bomas of Kenya.

"When I wanted to seek audience with the Chair and have a redress of this matter, security barred me from entering the Bomas of Kenya saying no aspirant was being allowed," Kigame said.

Roots party leader George Wajackoyah
Roots party leader George Wajackoyah Roots party leader George Wajackoyah Pulse Live Kenya

The IEBC also declined to register Professor George Wajackoya as a presidential candidate vying to The Roots Party ticket.

According to IEBC, the presidential candidate had presented 2,000 signatures from 17 counties each instead of the required 24.

Earlier the Usawa party presidential candidate Mwangi wa Iria lined up campaign vehicles at the Bomas of Kenya gate, blocking the entrance and exit to protest being left out of the presidential race.

The county boss was denied entry to Bomas of Kenya to register as a candidate for the August election with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria protests left out of the presidential race
Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria protests left out of the presidential race Pulse Live Kenya

Even if you bring the Kenya Defence Forces or Russian soldiers I am not budging,” Goveror Wa Iria told the police, demanding to be addressed by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

The Murang'a governor accused the IEBC of planning to derail his presidential ambitions.

"They have been engaging other contestants telling them what they have not done right. I spent the whole day here, Chebukati refused to see me," he said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Oscar Sudi cleared to defend seat amid academic forgery claims

Oscar Sudi cleared to defend seat amid academic forgery claims

Reuben Kigame barred from contesting the August 9 presidential race

Reuben Kigame barred from contesting the August 9 presidential race

IEBC turns away Prof George Wajackoya at Bomas

IEBC turns away Prof George Wajackoya at Bomas

Sierra Leone President to be Chief Guest during Madaraka Day festivities

Sierra Leone President to be Chief Guest during Madaraka Day festivities

Former Youth PS Omollo cleared to run for Embu senatorial seat

Former Youth PS Omollo cleared to run for Embu senatorial seat

DPP to charge public officer who ran ghost school with 1,188 students

DPP to charge public officer who ran ghost school with 1,188 students

Bring KDF or Russian soldiers! - Murang'a governor protests at Bomas [Video]

Bring KDF or Russian soldiers! - Murang'a governor protests at Bomas [Video]

Karima MCA Reuben Wahome dies in hospital

Karima MCA Reuben Wahome dies in hospital

Raila Odinga's promise to late Jacob Juma's family

Raila Odinga's promise to late Jacob Juma's family

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Maryanne Oketch CREDIT: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.