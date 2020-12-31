Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba has been appointed a member of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Board.

Chiloba’s appointment was made by Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, where he will serve for the next three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by paragraph 5 (2) (e) (i) of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Order, 2007, the Cabinet Secretary for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs appoints to be a member of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Board, for a period of three (3) years," read a Gazette Notice by CS Mucheru.

Chiloba's new appointment comes about three years after he was unceremoniously sent on compulsory leave by the Electoral Commission led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, pending an audit.

IEBC then said its board decided to send the chief executive on leave following a majority vote, to expand the scope of an audit on some procurement matters.