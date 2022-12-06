Ex-IEBC CEO sentenced to 4 years in jail for Sh1.3B irregular tender award

Magistrate Felix Kombo ruled on December 5, that the awarding of the tender for supply of voter material in 2013 did not comply with the procurement laws.

Oswego, alongside his deputy, Wilson Shollei, were jailed on two counts with the option of paying a fine of Sh7.5 million.

The prosecutors produced evidence that IEBC irregularly awarded the contract for Electronic Voter Identification Devices (EVID) Kits and Accessories to Face Technologies Ltd in the ‘Chicken gate’ scandal.

The deals were carried out under the code name ‘chicken’ to award the lucrative printing contracts.

They failed to ensure that the changes made to the Contract for Electronic Voter Identification awarded to Face Technologies Limited by the IEBC were approved by the IEBC tender committee.

The court, however, acquitted Edward Kenga Karisa and Willy Gachanja Kamanga after establishing no case had been made against them.

In 2009, Oswago joined the IEBC when it was still known as the Interim Independent Election Commission (IIEC) and resigned when the "Chicken gate scandal" hit.