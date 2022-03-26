Ex KBC presenter Bonnie Musambi joins UDA

He was received by UDA's presidential aspirant and deputy president Dr William Ruto at Karen, Nairobi.

This comes weeks after he resigned from the State-owned media on February 9, 2022.

Musambi had worked at the station for 14 years and had indicated that he would dedicate his time to growing his own vernacular station, Sang'u FM.

He was adhering to the constitutional requirement that aspirants should not occupy public office six months before the polls.

In a statement confirming the news, Musambi indicated that he had settled for UDA following consultations with Kitui Central leaders - the constituency where he will vie for MP in the upcoming polls.

“I was received and commissioned by Deputy President William Samoei Ruto at his Karen residence, as the UDA candidate for Kitui Central parliamentary seat, 2022.

"This came after a series of consultative meetings with various leaders in the constituency, who unanimously advised me that with no doubt and by the grace of God, Ruto will be the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya and only his agenda resonates well with ordinary mwananchi,” he said.

This year polls have attracted a number of media personalities including the Sang'u FM founder.