Ex KBC presenter Bonnie Musambi joins UDA

Thomas Bosire

Former KBC presenter Bonnie Musambi joins UDA and enlists as one of the media personalities vying for political seats

Bonnie Musambi, a former Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) presenter, has joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the August 9 General Election.

He was received by UDA's presidential aspirant and deputy president Dr William Ruto at Karen, Nairobi.

This comes weeks after he resigned from the State-owned media on February 9, 2022.

Musambi had worked at the station for 14 years and had indicated that he would dedicate his time to growing his own vernacular station, Sang'u FM.

He was adhering to the constitutional requirement that aspirants should not occupy public office six months before the polls.

In a statement confirming the news, Musambi indicated that he had settled for UDA following consultations with Kitui Central leaders - the constituency where he will vie for MP in the upcoming polls.

“I was received and commissioned by Deputy President William Samoei Ruto at his Karen residence, as the UDA candidate for Kitui Central parliamentary seat, 2022.

"This came after a series of consultative meetings with various leaders in the constituency, who unanimously advised me that with no doubt and by the grace of God, Ruto will be the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya and only his agenda resonates well with ordinary mwananchi,” he said.

This year polls have attracted a number of media personalities including the Sang'u FM founder.

Others include journalist Tonny Kwalanda who is eyeing an MCA seat and singer Bahati who is contesting for Mathare parliamentary seat as well as former Kiss 100 presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o who is running for Lang'ata parliamentary seat and Davidson Ngibuini alias DNG who is vying for an MCA seat.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

