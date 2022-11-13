Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

Sleuths pounced on the couple, Nicholas Mwaniki (39) and his girlfriend Farida Osman (24) in Kitui as they were trying to sneak out of the country into Somalia.

The couple is reported to have fled Kitengela after the mured of Jibril Mohammed who met his tragic end in a suspected love triangle.

Investigations established that Mwaniki who owned a bar in Kitengela was in a relationship with Farida who was also romantically involved with Jibril Mohammed.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had a love affair with Osman. The bar owner was also in a relationship with her and on several occasions, they had fought with the deceased over the woman. Three days ago, Mohammed was invited over for a drink and Mwaniki stormed into the pub and stabbed him to death following a fight," read part of the police report on the murder incident.

Following the murder, a manhunt that result in the arrest of the suspects was launched.

"The following prime suspects for the murder of Mohammed were traced through the combined efforts of DCI officers from Kitengela at club Zero 15 in Kitui town on their way to Somalia.

"The suspects have been placed in custody awaiting to be charged for the offence of murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code," read the police report.

The duo is currently in police custody in Kitengela and will be arraigned in court to face murder charges.