Former Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero has tested positive for Covid-19 disease.

This comes just a few days after he took his first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement, Kidero said that he exhibited symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease and went in for a test together with members of his family on Tuesday, and his result turned out positive.

“I got vaccinated against Covid-19 last Monday (29/03/2021) which was followed by Covid-19 like reaction three days later. We all had covid tests done yesterday as a family, whose results I have just received. Everybody else is negative except me,” said the former Nairobi Governor.

He added that he was going into isolation for the next two weeks until he recovers.

Dr. Kidero called on members of staff that he had interacted with to get tested for the Covid-19 disease and adhere to the set protocols by the Ministry of Health.