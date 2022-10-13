Sonko comes to rescue of woman tortured in Saudi Arabia [Videos]

Njeri was able to fly back home thanks to the intervention of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who offered to pay for the air ticket for her return.

The case of Njeri who was a domestic worker in Saudi Arabia caught Sonko's attention after videos of her emerged online indicating serious need for medical attention occassioned by paralysis which emanated from torture from her employer.

“After five months of suffering in a foreign land, 28-year-old Faith Njeri Ngugi has landed back from Saudi Arabia to Nairobi today Thursday, Oct 2022 at 12:00 PM.

"After her case was brought to me by a good Samaritan, Beth Kabuga, I offered to pay for her air ticket to airlift her back to Nairobi and also take care of her medical costs locally and ensure she recovers as we plan to secure her a job,"

Sonko who had his Sonko Rescue Team pick Njeri from the airport said a number of airlines had declined to allow Njeri aboard as she was constrained in a wheelchair but his intervention saw Njeri eventually saw Njeri fly home.

"Due to her health condition, some airlines had refused to board her but through my intervention it was possible.

"I want to thank the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for their cooperation in helping to bring home Njeri and also Beth Kabuga for highlighting the plight of Njeri in Saudi Arabia,” Sonko said.

Sonko urged Kenyan women against seeking employment in Saudi Arabia as the government moves to deal with the issue of the labour rights infringements for Kenyan workers in the gulf country.

"My fellow Kenyans, my dear sisters, and mothers please avoid going to Saudia. It's so sad to see our dear sisters being tortured in this state, it's so inhumane. Let's give our current Government and our able Waziri ample time to deal with the crisis. Let's all pray for our sisters in Saudi Arabia," Sonko stated.