Ex-President Mwai Kibaki dies, Uhuru announces

Uhuru announced in address at State House that Kibaki died on the night of Thursday, April 21.

At the time of his death, the former president was 90 years old.

Pulse Live Kenya

"As a leading figure in Kenya's post-independence history, his excellency Mwai Kibaki earned the abiding respect and affection of the people of this nation and other nations throughout the world," the head of state said.

President Kenyatta said that in memory of the late Kibaki, the country will observe a period of mourning from today.

He added that all Kenyan flags at all public buildings, ministries, and missions worldwide will be flown at half-mast until the day he is buried.