Ex-President Mwai Kibaki dies, Uhuru announces

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

RIP Kibaki

Former President Mwai Kibaki
Former President Mwai Kibaki

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that retired President Mwai Kibaki has passed away.

Uhuru announced in address at State House that Kibaki died on the night of Thursday, April 21.

At the time of his death, the former president was 90 years old.

Former President Mwai Kibaki
Former President Mwai Kibaki Pulse Live Kenya

"As a leading figure in Kenya's post-independence history, his excellency Mwai Kibaki earned the abiding respect and affection of the people of this nation and other nations throughout the world," the head of state said.

President Kenyatta said that in memory of the late Kibaki, the country will observe a period of mourning from today.

He added that all Kenyan flags at all public buildings, ministries, and missions worldwide will be flown at half-mast until the day he is buried.

Further, Uhuru announced that the late Kibaki will be accorded a state funeral with all military honours.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

