Ex-PS loses gun in Nairobi

According to Kilimani OCPD Andrew Muturi, Konchellah lost the licensed firearm on Tuesday, June 14.

"Yes, investigations are still ongoing in order to locate the pistol," the Muturi responded to queries from the media.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former PS had bought a new vehicle earlier that day before running a few errands and later having lunch at an entertainment joint in Nairobi.

It's not clear where the gun was lost in particular, but Konchellah only realised it was missing after arriving home.

At the time the gun disappeared, it was loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

“The former PS said he first visited Car and General to purchase a motor vehicle, then he went to have lunch at Golden Spot located in Kilimani area before heading to a club and then later home where he discovered that he did not have his pistol, which was loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition,” Muturi pieced together Konchellah’s movements that day.

The Firearms Act of 2012 dictates that every licenced firearm owner who loses or has their gun destroyed must report to the local police station.

Failure to comply could result in a year in prison or a fine of not more than Ksh10,000.

Owning a firearm in Kenya is a luxury and it will cost you between Sh100, 000 and Sh350, 000 when purchased legally.