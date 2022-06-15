RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-PS loses gun in Nairobi

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Former PS John Konchellah had bought a new vehicle earlier that day before running a few errands and later visiting an entertainment joint in Nairobi.

A police officer holding a gun
A police officer holding a gun

Police officers are probing the circumstances under which former Former Principal Secretary for East African Affairs, Commerce and Tourism, John Konchellah lost his pistol.

Recommended articles

According to Kilimani OCPD Andrew Muturi, Konchellah lost the licensed firearm on Tuesday, June 14.

"Yes, investigations are still ongoing in order to locate the pistol," the Muturi responded to queries from the media.

Former Principal Secretary for East African Affairs, Commerce and Tourism, John Konchellah
Former Principal Secretary for East African Affairs, Commerce and Tourism, John Konchellah Pulse Live Kenya

The former PS had bought a new vehicle earlier that day before running a few errands and later having lunch at an entertainment joint in Nairobi.

It's not clear where the gun was lost in particular, but Konchellah only realised it was missing after arriving home.

At the time the gun disappeared, it was loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

The former PS said he first visited Car and General to purchase a motor vehicle, then he went to have lunch at Golden Spot located in Kilimani area before heading to a club and then later home where he discovered that he did not have his pistol, which was loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition,” Muturi pieced together Konchellah’s movements that day.

The Firearms Act of 2012 dictates that every licenced firearm owner who loses or has their gun destroyed must report to the local police station.

Failure to comply could result in a year in prison or a fine of not more than Ksh10,000.

Owning a firearm in Kenya is a luxury and it will cost you between Sh100, 000 and Sh350, 000 when purchased legally.

According to the Act, civilians cannot be given firearms used by security organs, for example, Ak47, MP5 and G3.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja attacks longtime friend Uhuru after degree was revoked

Sakaja attacks longtime friend Uhuru after degree was revoked

Charity Ngilu drops out of Kitui Governor Race

Charity Ngilu drops out of Kitui Governor Race

Ex-PS loses gun in Nairobi

Ex-PS loses gun in Nairobi

Senator Sakaja's degree revoked

Senator Sakaja's degree revoked

I know who is fighting me & why, Sijachizi - Sakaja on his degree saga

I know who is fighting me & why, Sijachizi - Sakaja on his degree saga

Uhuru commissions construction of Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital [Photos]

Uhuru commissions construction of Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital [Photos]

More pain for Kenyans as Govt announces increased fuel prices for June-July

More pain for Kenyans as Govt announces increased fuel prices for June-July

Former Governor Isaac Rutto loses mother

Former Governor Isaac Rutto loses mother

Kibicho responds to Gachagua's comments on police uniforms

Kibicho responds to Gachagua's comments on police uniforms

Trending

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

Kenyan journalists covering an event

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery