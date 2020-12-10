Former Tanzanian Member of Parliament Godbless Lema has finally been granted asylum in Canada.

This comes about a month after he was granted asylum in Kenya, shortly after he was arrested for illegally entering the country.

The former Arusha Urban Constituency legislator’s lawyer George Wajackoyah confirmed that he flew out of Nairobi on Wednesday night, together with his family.

Lema claimed that Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli’s administration was out to persecute him politically, after authorities arrested him alongside other politicians after the October 28 general elections.

In November, the fiery, former MP was arrested by police officers, in Bisil along the Nairobi-Namanga road, and was later on handed over to Kajiado Police Station, before he was release without charges and granted asylum.