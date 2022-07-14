RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-University of Nairobi VC to chair new Kenyatta University council

Amos Robi

Prof Chrispus Kiamba is the former University of Nairobi Chancellor having served between 2002-2005.

Prof Kiamba during the Installation of the current VC Prof Stephen Kiama
Prof Kiamba during the Installation of the current VC Prof Stephen Kiama

Kenyatta University has received a new council to take over from the Prof Shem Migo-Adholla and Prof Paul Wainaina led council which was dissolved after a push and pull with the state.

In a gazette notice, a six-member team has been appointed to lead the university chaired by former University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Chrispus Kiamba. Kiamba will be assisted by Jane Wamoko, Carilus Odumbe, Maj. Gen (Rtd) Bashir Yussuf, Andrew Nyanchoga and Alice Muita.

Prof Waceke Wanjohi who is the Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs in the institution has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor in acting capacity as Prof. Wainaina is investigated for what has been termed as misconduct.

Word of Prof. Chrispus Kiamba who served as the University of Nairobi vice chancellor between 2002 and 2005 declining the appointment hit the media but the gazettement confirms he is to assume office.

Kenyatta University gets new council after dissolution of old council
Kenyatta University gets new council after dissolution of old council Pulse Live Kenya

The reorganization in the University Council comes after the exiting council declined to handover title deeds of the Ministry of Lands to allow for the construction of the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention facilities on part of the University land.

Another 180 acres was allocated to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH) while 190 is facilitate resettlement of squatters at Kamae.

The outgoing VC Prof. Wainaina revealed that the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua sent a letter to the institution, insisting that the VC and council should surrender part of the land.

The council however declined to hand over the title deed, insisting the university had plans for the expansive parcel land.

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina before addressing students and staff at the KU Amphitheatre on July 12, 2022.
Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina before addressing students and staff at the KU Amphitheatre on July 12, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Commenting on the matter, Education Cabinet Prof. George Magoha said the land in question belonged to the government and the government could do whatever it wished with it.

“Government owns everything, including the land that I am standing on. The government can decide that the site of this school is good for a nuclear facility. Once it passes through the cabinet, who do you think you are not to follow? It does not belong to you. All lands belongs to the government,” Magoha said.

Amos Robi

