Ex-University of Nairobi VC to chair new Kenyatta University council

In a gazette notice, a six-member team has been appointed to lead the university chaired by former University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Chrispus Kiamba. Kiamba will be assisted by Jane Wamoko, Carilus Odumbe, Maj. Gen (Rtd) Bashir Yussuf, Andrew Nyanchoga and Alice Muita.

Prof Waceke Wanjohi who is the Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs in the institution has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor in acting capacity as Prof. Wainaina is investigated for what has been termed as misconduct.

Word of Prof. Chrispus Kiamba who served as the University of Nairobi vice chancellor between 2002 and 2005 declining the appointment hit the media but the gazettement confirms he is to assume office.

Pulse Live Kenya

The reorganization in the University Council comes after the exiting council declined to handover title deeds of the Ministry of Lands to allow for the construction of the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention facilities on part of the University land.

Another 180 acres was allocated to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH) while 190 is facilitate resettlement of squatters at Kamae.

The outgoing VC Prof. Wainaina revealed that the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua sent a letter to the institution, insisting that the VC and council should surrender part of the land.

The council however declined to hand over the title deed, insisting the university had plans for the expansive parcel land.

Pulse Live Kenya

Commenting on the matter, Education Cabinet Prof. George Magoha said the land in question belonged to the government and the government could do whatever it wished with it.