Why Kenyan student pilot was drenched in oil & water in viral video

Denis Mwangi

In a viral video that has obtained over 2 million view on TikTok, a young pilot is seen being drenched in water and what appears to be motor oil

A young pilot undergoing a traditional solo flight ritual
A young pilot undergoing a traditional solo flight ritual
  • Viral TikTok video captures young female pilot undergoing solo flight ritual
  • Solo flight signifies ability to fly without instructor supervision and is a key milestone in pilot training
  • Tradition varies across regions and flight schools but holds symbolic significance for pilots
  • Solo flight ritual celebrates achievement and marks pilot's readiness for advanced training

A video capturing a young female pilot undergoing a traditional solo flight ritual has recently gone viral on TikTok, capturing the attention of aviation enthusiasts and the general public alike.

The video, which shows the pilot being drenched in what appears to be motor oil & water, marks a significant milestone in her aviation career; completing her first solo flight.

During the video her instructor wished her many happy landings.

A young female pilot undergoing a traditional solo flight ritual
A young female pilot undergoing a traditional solo flight ritual

In the world of aviation, a solo flight ritual is a longstanding tradition celebrated by pilots upon completing their first solo flight.

This milestone is an important rite of passage for aspiring pilots, symbolising their ability to fly an aircraft without the supervision of an instructor.

The tradition varies across different regions and flight schools but commonly involves water being poured over the pilot, sometimes accompanied by substances like motor oil.

This celebratory act is both a rite of passage and a way to acknowledge the pilot's achievement in a memorable and symbolic manner.

A solo flight is a critical moment in a pilot's training, demonstrating that the student has gained the necessary skills and confidence to operate an aircraft independently.

It is typically preceded by rigorous training, including multiple takeoffs, landings, emergency procedures, and navigation exercises under the watchful eyes of experienced instructors.

Passing this test is a sign that the student is ready to proceed with more advanced phases of training.

A young female pilot undergoing a traditional solo flight ritual
A young female pilot undergoing a traditional solo flight ritual

While the basic elements of the solo flight ritual are similar worldwide, there are variations based on cultural and institutional practices.

In some flight schools, instructors cut off parts of the pilot's shirt to symbolise cutting ties to their training wheels, while others, like the scene depicted in the viral video, involve dousing the pilot in water and other substances.

The video that has gone viral shows the young pilot, drenched and smiling, as her colleagues perform the traditional dousing.

The solo flight ritual is more than just a playful tradition; it is a celebration of a significant achievement in a pilot's career.

For the young pilot featured in the viral video, this moment marks the beginning of her journey towards becoming a fully licensed aviator.

Watch the video of a Kenyan student pilot undergoing her solo bath below:

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

